Haze Piece codes for June 2024

As you journey towards becoming the best pirate you can be in Haze Piece, Race Spins, Gems, and Cash are all up for grabs in the form of redeemable codes, making them one of your first ports of call – regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.

Inspired by One Piece, Roblox’s Haze Piece gives you a chance to experience the world of pirates and marines, but you’ll want to use the codes to gain awesome powers from unique races and powerful weapons. So grab these rewards, board your Man-O-War, and get ready to wreak havoc on your enemies.

Article continues after ad

Active rewards in Haze Piece

425KNEXTCODE123 – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund (New)

– 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund GROUPONLY – 10k Cash (Must join the group)

– 10k Cash (Must join the group) LETSGO375KHAZE – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

– 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund NEXTAT350KLIKES – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

– 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund NEXTCODEAT400KLIKES – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund (New)

– 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund VALENTINES2024 – 3 Race Spins, 30 Minutes XP Boost

– 3 Race Spins, 30 Minutes XP Boost WOW325KMLG – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

– 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund XMAS2023 – 1 Hour XP boost

There are currently eight available codes to redeem in-game, but the game’s launch page states that a new one is set to arrive once it reaches 425,000 likes.

It’s currently sitting at around 401,000 likes at the time of writing – but we’ll update this section as the page gets closer to that goal.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the ‘GROUPONLY’ code can provide you with 10,000 in-game cash simply by joining Haze Piece’s developer group for Holy Developer Council, which can be found here. Once on the page, all you need to do is click the ‘Join Group‘ button as shown in the screenshot below:

Article continues after ad

Screenshot captured by Dexerto

How to redeem codes

Once you’ve loaded up into the game, redeeming your rewards is a pretty easy process to do:

First, click on the ‘ Menu’ button located in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

located in the bottom-left corner of the screen. In the menu that appears above it, tap on the gift-shaped icon as shown in the below image.

Holy Developer Council. / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

A window will then appear on the screen where you can enter your codes – simply type one into the ‘ Enter Code ’ box and press ‘ Redeem’ .

’ box and press ‘ . You’ll know if the code has been redeemed successfully because after doing so, a ‘Successfully Redeemed’ message will appear.

If you’re having trouble redeeming a code from our list above, make sure that you’re entering it in the exact case shown above, because codes are case-sensitive. When we tried to redeem these in-game, for example, typing ‘valentines2024’ didn’t work, whereas ‘VALENTINES2024’ did.

List of expired codes

275KNEXTLETSGO – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

NEXT300KCOOL – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

275KNEXTLETSGO – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

GEAR5TH – 3 Race Spins, 10 Gems, 1 Hour XP Boost

250KLETSGO – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

220KLIKES4CODE – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

DRAGONUPDATE23 – 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, 1 Hour XP Boost

WOW190KFORNEXT – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

160KLIKESFORNEXT – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

SHUTDOWN4 – 30 Minutes XP Boost

SHUTDOWN3 – 30 Minutes XP Boost

SHUTDOWN2 – 30 Minutes XP Boost

SHUTDOWN1 – 30 Minutes XP Boost

SHUTDOWN – 30 Minutes XP Boost

145KLIKESFORNEXT – 4 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

FREEX2EXP – 1 Hour XP Boost

WOWZERS125K – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund

LIKETHEGAME4MORE – 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, 1k Cash

NEXT@115KLIKES – 3 Race Spins, 10 Gems, 10k Cash

NEXTCODEAT100K – 2 Race Spins, 10 Gems, 10k Cash

THANKSFOR70K2023 – 3 Race Spins, 30 Minutes XP Boost

HAPPYNEWYEARS – 2 Race Spins, 1 Stat Refund

50KLIKESOMG – 2 Race Spins, 15 Gems

100KFOLLOWS – 30 Minutes XP Boost

XMASUPDATE2022 – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems

20KLIKESCOOL – 1 Stat Reset

RELEASEYT – XP Boost

What are Haze Piece codes used for?

Haze Piece codes are used to claim free Race Spins, Stat Refunds, and in-game currency like Gems and Cash. While you can earn these rewards by completing quests and defeating enemies in-game, codes are one of the easiest ways of redeeming them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Holy Developer Council. / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Race Spins offer unique races with special buffs. For example, if you land on the ‘Demon’ race, you’ll get +50 Walkspeed, +5% Health, and +5% Stamina passives, giving you an immediate edge over the ‘Human’ race.

Stat Refunds are useful to reallocate your stat points. There are many strong bosses in the game, each with their unique abilities. So, if you need a defensive type build over an offensive one mid game, you can use Stat Refunds to change your build.

Last but not least, Cash and Gems are your bread and butter in Haze Piece, as they enable you to purchase weapons, accessories, fruit bags, and Devil Fruits. You’ll need an ample amount of Gems and Cash to spin your preferred item at the vendor.

Article continues after ad

Now you know everything that’s on offer to redeem in Haze Piece, check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.