Haze Piece codes for June 2024

Haze Piece codes for June 2024Holy Developer Council. / Screenshot captured by Dexerto
As you journey towards becoming the best pirate you can be in Haze Piece, Race Spins, Gems, and Cash are all up for grabs in the form of redeemable codes, making them one of your first ports of call – regardless of whether you’re a new or returning player.
Inspired by One Piece, Roblox’s Haze Piece gives you a chance to experience the world of pirates and marines, but you’ll want to use the codes to gain awesome powers from unique races and powerful weapons. So grab these rewards, board your Man-O-War, and get ready to wreak havoc on your enemies.
Active rewards in Haze Piece
- 425KNEXTCODE123 – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund (New)
- GROUPONLY – 10k Cash (Must join the group)
- LETSGO375KHAZE – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- NEXTAT350KLIKES – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- NEXTCODEAT400KLIKES – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund (New)
- VALENTINES2024 – 3 Race Spins, 30 Minutes XP Boost
- WOW325KMLG – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- XMAS2023 – 1 Hour XP boost
There are currently eight available codes to redeem in-game, but the game’s launch page states that a new one is set to arrive once it reaches 425,000 likes.
It’s currently sitting at around 401,000 likes at the time of writing – but we’ll update this section as the page gets closer to that goal.
Additionally, the ‘GROUPONLY’ code can provide you with 10,000 in-game cash simply by joining Haze Piece’s developer group for Holy Developer Council, which can be found here. Once on the page, all you need to do is click the ‘Join Group‘ button as shown in the screenshot below:
How to redeem codes
Once you’ve loaded up into the game, redeeming your rewards is a pretty easy process to do:
- First, click on the ‘Menu’ button located in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- In the menu that appears above it, tap on the gift-shaped icon as shown in the below image.
- A window will then appear on the screen where you can enter your codes – simply type one into the ‘Enter Code’ box and press ‘Redeem’.
- You’ll know if the code has been redeemed successfully because after doing so, a ‘Successfully Redeemed’ message will appear.
If you’re having trouble redeeming a code from our list above, make sure that you’re entering it in the exact case shown above, because codes are case-sensitive. When we tried to redeem these in-game, for example, typing ‘valentines2024’ didn’t work, whereas ‘VALENTINES2024’ did.
List of expired codes
- 275KNEXTLETSGO – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- NEXT300KCOOL – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- 275KNEXTLETSGO – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- GEAR5TH – 3 Race Spins, 10 Gems, 1 Hour XP Boost
- 250KLETSGO – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- 220KLIKES4CODE – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- DRAGONUPDATE23 – 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, 1 Hour XP Boost
- WOW190KFORNEXT – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- 160KLIKESFORNEXT – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- SHUTDOWN4 – 30 Minutes XP Boost
- SHUTDOWN3 – 30 Minutes XP Boost
- SHUTDOWN2 – 30 Minutes XP Boost
- SHUTDOWN1 – 30 Minutes XP Boost
- SHUTDOWN – 30 Minutes XP Boost
- 145KLIKESFORNEXT – 4 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- FREEX2EXP – 1 Hour XP Boost
- WOWZERS125K – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems, 1 Stat Refund
- LIKETHEGAME4MORE – 3 Race Spins, 20 Gems, 1k Cash
- NEXT@115KLIKES – 3 Race Spins, 10 Gems, 10k Cash
- NEXTCODEAT100K – 2 Race Spins, 10 Gems, 10k Cash
- THANKSFOR70K2023 – 3 Race Spins, 30 Minutes XP Boost
- HAPPYNEWYEARS – 2 Race Spins, 1 Stat Refund
- 50KLIKESOMG – 2 Race Spins, 15 Gems
- 100KFOLLOWS – 30 Minutes XP Boost
- XMASUPDATE2022 – 3 Race Spins, 15 Gems
- 20KLIKESCOOL – 1 Stat Reset
- RELEASEYT – XP Boost
What are Haze Piece codes used for?
Haze Piece codes are used to claim free Race Spins, Stat Refunds, and in-game currency like Gems and Cash. While you can earn these rewards by completing quests and defeating enemies in-game, codes are one of the easiest ways of redeeming them.
Race Spins offer unique races with special buffs. For example, if you land on the ‘Demon’ race, you’ll get +50 Walkspeed, +5% Health, and +5% Stamina passives, giving you an immediate edge over the ‘Human’ race.
Stat Refunds are useful to reallocate your stat points. There are many strong bosses in the game, each with their unique abilities. So, if you need a defensive type build over an offensive one mid game, you can use Stat Refunds to change your build.
Last but not least, Cash and Gems are your bread and butter in Haze Piece, as they enable you to purchase weapons, accessories, fruit bags, and Devil Fruits. You’ll need an ample amount of Gems and Cash to spin your preferred item at the vendor.
Now you know everything that’s on offer to redeem in Haze Piece, check out our hub for plenty more Roblox codes in other games, the best Roblox games on the platform in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.