How to get Saber in Blox Fruits

Saber is one of the strongest swords of Legendary rarity in the early stages of Blox Fruits. In this One Piece-inspired game, you need powerful weapons like swords and guns, or Devil Fruits to take on formidable enemies.

If you’ve got an offense-based build with combo buffs like the Human V3, the Saber is your top pick for a weapon. But how do you get it? Typically, you earn swords by taking down tough enemies.

For Saber, you’ll have to defeat the Saber Expert boss, but you need to complete several quests beforehand.

How to get Blox Fruits Saber sword

To get the Saber sword in Blox Fruits, players must head over to the Jungle Island in the First Sea and complete the Saber puzzle quests. The Saber Expert boss will be waiting for you at the end of these quests.

Article continues after ad

Note that this is a level 200 boss so make sure you’re at least at the same level to take him. If not, you can partner up with a higher-level friend to fight him. But before you meet him on the battlefield, here are some quests you need to complete.

Article continues after ad

Gamer Robot Inc. / Philly on YouTube The first button is next to the makeshift dock.

Solve the Jungle Button puzzle to get the Torch

To get the Torch in Jungle puzzle, you must find and activate five hidden buttons. These buttons turn green when active and unlock a secret room. There’s no sequence you must follow to press these buttons. We will start from the small island and head north to the main island:

Article continues after ad

Button 1: This button is located on the southernmost part of the smaller island. You’ll find it next to the makeshift dock.

This button is located on the southernmost part of the smaller island. You’ll find it next to the makeshift dock. Button 2: Located on a tree near the Gorilla spawn, next to the Gorilla King boss spawn.

Located on a tree near the Gorilla spawn, next to the Gorilla King boss spawn. Button 3: Back on the main island, this button is next to the Blox Fruits dealer’s cousin on the stone building.

Back on the main island, this button is next to the Blox Fruits dealer’s cousin on the stone building. Button 4: Situated northeast of your spawn point in the jungle. It’s on a tree, facing the direction of Middle Town.

Situated northeast of your spawn point in the jungle. It’s on a tree, facing the direction of Middle Town. Button 5: Located near the stone ruin next to the lake.

Once you activate all the buttons, go to the center of the lake next to the Quest NPC. Enter the basement by the NPC and grab the torch next to the poem.

Gamer Robot Inc. / Philly on YouTube Enter this house to get the cup for the next quest.

Get the Cup on the Desert Island

The next step is to head over to the Desert Island. Here, you’ll find a half-buried house with a red door. Enter the house and go to the basement to find a brown door. Now, equip the torch and touch the door. Once the door burns down, enter and grab the cup.

Gamer Robot Inc. / Philly on YouTube Fill the cup in this cave to help the sick man.

Help the Sick Man in the Frozen Village

Once you have the cup, go to the Frozen Village for the next task. Here, you have to fill the cup with water and give it to the sick man.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To fill the cup, find the cave at the back of the island where the Ability Teacher NPC is located. Look for an icicle with dripping water, stand below it to fill the cup, and then leave the cave.

Now, head over to the village and go to the sick man’s house next to the Shop NPC. Offer the cup to the sick man and he’ll ask you to meet his son for your reward.

Gamer Robot Inc. / Philly on YouTube Talk to the Rich Man to progress in the quest.

Find the Rich Man in the Pirate Village

The next part of the quest is to find the Rich Man who’s the son of the Sick Man. You’ll find him in the Pirate Village. Interact with him and he’ll offer his thanks for helping his father. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to reward you because a mob leader stole his money.

Article continues after ad

It’s up to you to find the Mob Leader and defeat him to get the money back. Once you complete this boss quest, you’ll have to head back to the Rich Man to get your reward.

Article continues after ad

Gamer Robot Inc. / Philly on YouTube Find the Mob Leader on this island and defeat him.

Defeat the Mob Leader

The Mob Leader (level 120) is located on a small island north of the Pirate Village. Defeat this boss and return to the Rich Man. He will thank you and reward you with the Ancient Relic.

Gamer Robot Inc. / Philly on YouTube Find the Saber Sword Expert and defeat him to get the sword.

Beat the Saber Expert boss and get the Saber

To get the Saber sword, head back to Jungle Island and go to the stone building where Blox Fruits dealer’s cousin is located. Now, look for a mark on the wall similar to the one on the Ancient Relic.

Article continues after ad

Use the Relic to access the hidden area with the Saber Expert boss. This is a formidable enemy so you might need help to defeat him. If you’re fighting him solo, the best strategy is to unleash your attacks and run out of the arena.

Once you defeat this boss, you’ll get the Saber sword as a reward. This sword has two devastating attacks called Deadly Rush and Triple Slash. With enough energy, you can perform awesome combos to one-shot enemies.

Article continues after ad

While you’re here, check out codes for Blox Fruits to get free rewards. Also, check out the best Roblox games to play in 2024, as well as a list of Roblox codes, music codes, and shirt ID codes.