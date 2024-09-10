Former Roblox dev shows how they got 200 years of free Premium Membership

An ex-Roblox developer showed off his account with 200 years of Premium Membership and revealed to players how he managed to do that on his socials.

Robloxians are always on the lookout for free things or Robux codes since they hold such high value in the gaming community. Some players even go over and beyond to obtain a Premium Roblox Membership in order to receive monthly Robux bonuses and other benefits.

But, have you ever thought about the benefits of being a Roblox developer? Enter Vibhu, an ex-Roblox developer who reveals he has 200 years of Premium Membership on his account, and for absolutely free.

The developer previously worked with Roblox in early 2009, writing the initial code and script for several UGC goods, game mechanics, and Premium Memberships, which were known as Builder’s Club at the time.

Vibhu posted a screenshot on his X page, causing quite a stir among the player population, who assumed the guy was trolling them and sent community notes his way.

However, Vibhu backed it up with claims saying, “As much as you want this post to be a lie, it is actually true. Memberships on Roblox are just database rows – nothing more or less. Back then devs had a lot of permissions they probably don’t have today.”

He even shared a 30-minute video showing fans his Roblox account from 2009, which he had reactivated for the first time since being fired from the firm after only 9 months for unexplained reasons.

In the video, he demonstrated his Premium Membership, which is valid until 2209, as well as his access to all Builder’s Club plans. He went on to show off some ultra-rare UGC goods, including the Green Bow Tie #1, which is currently worth $10,000.

The post and the video itself drew the attention of hundreds of amused players, where one said: “You could have done so much more.” Another wrote: “Miss the Builder’s Club days around that era. Still, remember buying the cards at GameStop.”

A third one commented: “The longest video I’ve ever watched on Twitter, it’s so fascinating to me. This guy just so happened to make one of the first games I remember spending a lot of time playing when I joined.”

Since Vibhu gave a major FOMO to some Robloxians who weren’t able to grab some rare UGC items back in the day, you can still look out for some codes to free items and Robux if you’d like to enjoy the perks.