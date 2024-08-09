Character RNG codes for free Potions & more (August 2024)

Character RNG allows you to use characters from different anime and TV shows like The Boys or One Piece. However, you’ll need to redeem codes to get them, so here are all the active Roblox Character RNG codes to help you get free Potions and more in August 2024.

You can customize your Roblox avatar in many ways, and one of them is via Character RNG, which gives you the chance to play iconic characters from popular shows.

With over 77 characters available, redeemable codes for the game can save quite a lot of time and rolls, giving you resources like Potions and characters like Homus Sampson.

Working Character RNG Codes

We’ve checked these codes, and they’re working as of August 9, 2024.

2MVISITS – Homus Sampson

– Homus Sampson BETTERLUCK – Luck Potion III

– Luck Potion III TRADINGUPDATE – Luck Potion III

Character RNG/Dexerto

How to redeem Character RNG codes

Here’s how to redeem Character RNG codes:

Navigate to the official Character RNG page.

Launch the game.

Find and interact with the Codes NPC.

Character RNG/Dexerto

Copy a code from our list into the box that appears.

Press Claim and get your rewards instantly.

If your codes aren’t working, check them for typos or capitalization errors, and make sure you redeem them as soon as possible as Roblox codes are often case-sensitive as well as time-sensitive.

List of expired codes

Here’s the only expired code for this game:

CRAFTINGUPDATE

What are Character RNG codes used for?

Character RNG codes offer free rewards like Potions and characters to players who redeem them.

Potions are used to provide temporary boosts to players. In this case, you get two Luck Potions, which increase your chances of getting your favorite characters.

New characters are the essence of Character RNG, and each of them has a unique special ability. Alternatively, you can simply aim to get a character from a specific show.

That’s all you need to know about Character RNG codes in August 2024. You can check out our hub for other Roblox codes, the best Roblox games in 2024, or a list of Shirt ID codes and codes in Blox Fruits.