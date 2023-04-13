Boku No Roblox Codes (April 2023): Free Cash & Resets

Redeem these codes to get free cash in Boku No Roblox in April 2023

Fans of the popular anime series My Hero Academia can now bring their superhero might to Roblox thanks to Boku No Roblox. Players need a certain number of spins to gain Legendary quirks and become powerful. A simpler way to get these valuable resources is to get cash with these codes in April 2023.

The iconic Japanese anime series My Hero Academia served as a major inspiration for the Boku No Roblox experience. You’ll need to spend in-game currency on a spin to get a special ability and hope that you receive the one you desire.

You can also speed up the leveling process by engaging in physical training, defeating villains, and completing tasks that will get you closer to your ultimate goal of becoming an all-powerful superhero. However, you’ll need to spend money to get those spins to achieve your preferred quirk.

Boku No Roblox is one of the top anime-based games on the platform alongside Project Mugetsu, Anime Dimensions, My Hero Mania, and so on that players seem to enjoy.

Players can get the cash by grinding on the game for hours by exploring the world. However, when things get rough, you might want to use special codes to obtain some free goodies that will aid you on your quest to become the most powerful hero.

Here’s a list of working and expired codes for Boku No Roblox in April 2023.

Contents

Roblox Players can use certain power-ups to battle one another in the game

Working Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Boku No Roblox Codes:

Code Items StatpointReset Free Stat Point Reset InfiniteRaid! 50K Cash ThanksFor570k! 55K Cash echoeyesonYT5K 22K Cash Sc4rySkel3ton 75K Cash newu1s 50K Cash 1MFAVS 25K Cash

Expired Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Boku No Roblox Codes:

Code Items 300MVISITS 30K Cash man1f3st 50K Cash echoeyesonYT5K 25K Cash bl4ckwh1p 50K Cash sh1ns0 50K Cash th4nky0u 25K Cash cl3ss1A 50K Cash mhaseason5 50K Cash DessiNoRevamp 25K Cash m4ihats8me 50K Cash newyear2021 50K Cash DessiXmas2020 25K Cash mrc0mpr3ss 50K Cash THXGIVING 25K Cash d4bi Free Reward HallowDessi2020 25K Cash sp00ky 50K Cash t0muraAll4one 50K Cash BokuNoTw1tt3r 25K Cash sh1garaki 50K Cash g1gant0mach1a 50K Cash DessiNoVr 50K Cash er4serh3ad 50K Cash fi3rcew1ngs 50K Cash SubtoCodexGeas 25K Cash m1rk0 50K Cash 200MVISITS 25K Cash pr0m1n3nceburn 50K Cash UseCodeDessi 25K Cash aprilf00ls 1 Cash end3av0r 50K Cash g3ntlecr1minal 50K Cash infinite100% 100K Cash NEWYEAR2020 50K Cash 0v3rhau1 50K Cash CHRISTMAS 50K Cash n1ght3ye 50K Cash THANKSGIVING 25K Cash MaineS4 25K Cash 150MVISITS 25K Cash mhaseason4 50K Cash pr3sentm1c 50K Cash BNRxDessi 25K Cash tok0yam1 50K Cash 500KFAVS 50K Cash mid0r1ya 50K Cash 100MVISITS 50K Cash t0dor0k1 50K Cash Sub2Supershiftery 25K Cash h0witzer1mpact 50K Cash m1net4 50K Cash h3r0raid 50K Cash vi11ainraid 50K Cash gang0rca 50K Cash p1usu1tra 50K Cash oj1r0 50K Cash H4wk5 50K Cash je4ni5t 50K Cash 50MVISITS 50K Cash TOFUU 50K Cash m1rio 50K Cash JULY4TH 25K Cash Sub2Telanthric 25K Cash

Roblox Players can enter and redeem a code in this window

How to redeem Boku No Roblox Codes

To redeem a working code from the list above in Boku No Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Boku No Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the three lines button underneath your level on the game screen. With the drop-down menu that appears, press the top button denoted by a clipboard. Click on the Options faded Menu and click the Twitter Codes button towards the bottom left. Once there, enter a working code in the box from the list above. Press the Confirm button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Boku No Roblox codes grant access to large amounts of cash that can unlock an array of resources that are useful for becoming the most powerful hero in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Boku No Roblox codes for April 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

