Boku No Roblox Codes (April 2023): Free Cash & Resets

Roblox
Boku No Roblox key art

Redeem these codes to get free cash in Boku No Roblox in April 2023

Fans of the popular anime series My Hero Academia can now bring their superhero might to Roblox thanks to Boku No Roblox. Players need a certain number of spins to gain Legendary quirks and become powerful. A simpler way to get these valuable resources is to get cash with these codes in April 2023.

The iconic Japanese anime series My Hero Academia served as a major inspiration for the Boku No Roblox experience. You’ll need to spend in-game currency on a spin to get a special ability and hope that you receive the one you desire.

You can also speed up the leveling process by engaging in physical training, defeating villains, and completing tasks that will get you closer to your ultimate goal of becoming an all-powerful superhero. However, you’ll need to spend money to get those spins to achieve your preferred quirk.

Boku No Roblox is one of the top anime-based games on the platform alongside Project Mugetsu, Anime Dimensions, My Hero Mania, and so on that players seem to enjoy.

Players can get the cash by grinding on the game for hours by exploring the world. However, when things get rough, you might want to use special codes to obtain some free goodies that will aid you on your quest to become the most powerful hero.

Here’s a list of working and expired codes for Boku No Roblox in April 2023.

Players battling up against one another in Boku No RobloxRoblox
Players can use certain power-ups to battle one another in the game

Working Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of working Boku No Roblox Codes:

CodeItems
StatpointResetFree Stat Point Reset
InfiniteRaid!50K Cash
ThanksFor570k!55K Cash
echoeyesonYT5K22K Cash
Sc4rySkel3ton75K Cash
newu1s50K Cash
1MFAVS25K Cash

Expired Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023

Here’s a list of expired Boku No Roblox Codes:

CodeItems
300MVISITS30K Cash
man1f3st50K Cash
echoeyesonYT5K25K Cash
bl4ckwh1p 50K Cash
sh1ns0 50K Cash
th4nky0u 25K Cash
cl3ss1A 50K Cash
mhaseason5 50K Cash
DessiNoRevamp 25K Cash
m4ihats8me 50K Cash
newyear202150K Cash
DessiXmas2020 25K Cash
mrc0mpr3ss 50K Cash
THXGIVING 25K Cash
d4bi Free Reward
HallowDessi2020 25K Cash
sp00ky 50K Cash
t0muraAll4one 50K Cash
BokuNoTw1tt3r 25K Cash
sh1garaki 50K Cash
g1gant0mach1a 50K Cash
DessiNoVr 50K Cash
er4serh3ad 50K Cash
fi3rcew1ngs 50K Cash
SubtoCodexGeas 25K Cash
m1rk0 50K Cash
200MVISITS 25K Cash
pr0m1n3nceburn 50K Cash
UseCodeDessi 25K Cash
aprilf00ls 1 Cash
end3av0r 50K Cash
g3ntlecr1minal 50K Cash
infinite100%100K Cash
NEWYEAR2020 50K Cash
0v3rhau150K Cash
CHRISTMAS 50K Cash
n1ght3ye 50K Cash
THANKSGIVING 25K Cash
MaineS4 25K Cash
150MVISITS 25K Cash
mhaseason4 50K Cash
pr3sentm1c 50K Cash
BNRxDessi 25K Cash
tok0yam1 50K Cash
500KFAVS 50K Cash
mid0r1ya 50K Cash
100MVISITS 50K Cash
t0dor0k1 50K Cash
Sub2Supershiftery 25K Cash
h0witzer1mpact 50K Cash
m1net4 50K Cash
h3r0raid 50K Cash
vi11ainraid 50K Cash
gang0rca  50K Cash
p1usu1tra50K Cash
oj1r0 50K Cash
H4wk5 50K Cash
je4ni5t 50K Cash
50MVISITS 50K Cash
TOFUU 50K Cash
m1rio 50K Cash
JULY4TH 25K Cash
Sub2Telanthric 25K Cash
Boku No Roblox Codes RedemptionRoblox
Players can enter and redeem a code in this window

How to redeem Boku No Roblox Codes

To redeem a working code from the list above in Boku No Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open Boku No Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
  2. Locate the three lines button underneath your level on the game screen.
  3. With the drop-down menu that appears, press the top button denoted by a clipboard.
  4. Click on the Options faded Menu and click the Twitter Codes button towards the bottom left.
  5. Once there, enter a working code in the box from the list above.
  6. Press the Confirm button to redeem the code.
  7. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Boku No Roblox codes grant access to large amounts of cash that can unlock an array of resources that are useful for becoming the most powerful hero in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Boku No Roblox codes for April 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

