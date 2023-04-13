Boku No Roblox Codes (April 2023): Free Cash & Resets
Redeem these codes to get free cash in Boku No Roblox in April 2023
Fans of the popular anime series My Hero Academia can now bring their superhero might to Roblox thanks to Boku No Roblox. Players need a certain number of spins to gain Legendary quirks and become powerful. A simpler way to get these valuable resources is to get cash with these codes in April 2023.
The iconic Japanese anime series My Hero Academia served as a major inspiration for the Boku No Roblox experience. You’ll need to spend in-game currency on a spin to get a special ability and hope that you receive the one you desire.
You can also speed up the leveling process by engaging in physical training, defeating villains, and completing tasks that will get you closer to your ultimate goal of becoming an all-powerful superhero. However, you’ll need to spend money to get those spins to achieve your preferred quirk.
Boku No Roblox is one of the top anime-based games on the platform alongside Project Mugetsu, Anime Dimensions, My Hero Mania, and so on that players seem to enjoy.
Players can get the cash by grinding on the game for hours by exploring the world. However, when things get rough, you might want to use special codes to obtain some free goodies that will aid you on your quest to become the most powerful hero.
Here’s a list of working and expired codes for Boku No Roblox in April 2023.
Contents
- Working Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023
- Expired Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023
- How to redeem Boku No Roblox Codes
Working Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023
Here’s a list of working Boku No Roblox Codes:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Code
|Items
|StatpointReset
|Free Stat Point Reset
|InfiniteRaid!
|50K Cash
|ThanksFor570k!
|55K Cash
|echoeyesonYT5K
|22K Cash
|Sc4rySkel3ton
|75K Cash
|newu1s
|50K Cash
|1MFAVS
|25K Cash
Expired Boku No Roblox Codes in April 2023
Here’s a list of expired Boku No Roblox Codes:
|Code
|Items
|300MVISITS
|30K Cash
|man1f3st
|50K Cash
|echoeyesonYT5K
|25K Cash
|bl4ckwh1p
|50K Cash
|sh1ns0
|50K Cash
|th4nky0u
|25K Cash
|cl3ss1A
|50K Cash
|mhaseason5
|50K Cash
|DessiNoRevamp
|25K Cash
|m4ihats8me
|50K Cash
|newyear2021
|50K Cash
|DessiXmas2020
|25K Cash
|mrc0mpr3ss
|50K Cash
|THXGIVING
|25K Cash
|d4bi
|Free Reward
|HallowDessi2020
|25K Cash
|sp00ky
|50K Cash
|t0muraAll4one
|50K Cash
|BokuNoTw1tt3r
|25K Cash
|sh1garaki
|50K Cash
|g1gant0mach1a
|50K Cash
|DessiNoVr
|50K Cash
|er4serh3ad
|50K Cash
|fi3rcew1ngs
|50K Cash
|SubtoCodexGeas
|25K Cash
|m1rk0
|50K Cash
|200MVISITS
|25K Cash
|pr0m1n3nceburn
|50K Cash
|UseCodeDessi
|25K Cash
|aprilf00ls
|1 Cash
|end3av0r
|50K Cash
|g3ntlecr1minal
|50K Cash
|infinite100%
|100K Cash
|NEWYEAR2020
|50K Cash
|0v3rhau1
|50K Cash
|CHRISTMAS
|50K Cash
|n1ght3ye
|50K Cash
|THANKSGIVING
|25K Cash
|MaineS4
|25K Cash
|150MVISITS
|25K Cash
|mhaseason4
|50K Cash
|pr3sentm1c
|50K Cash
|BNRxDessi
|25K Cash
|tok0yam1
|50K Cash
|500KFAVS
|50K Cash
|mid0r1ya
|50K Cash
|100MVISITS
|50K Cash
|t0dor0k1
|50K Cash
|Sub2Supershiftery
|25K Cash
|h0witzer1mpact
|50K Cash
|m1net4
|50K Cash
|h3r0raid
|50K Cash
|vi11ainraid
|50K Cash
|gang0rca
|50K Cash
|p1usu1tra
|50K Cash
|oj1r0
|50K Cash
|H4wk5
|50K Cash
|je4ni5t
|50K Cash
|50MVISITS
|50K Cash
|TOFUU
|50K Cash
|m1rio
|50K Cash
|JULY4TH
|25K Cash
|Sub2Telanthric
|25K Cash
How to redeem Boku No Roblox Codes
To redeem a working code from the list above in Boku No Roblox, follow these simple steps:
- Open Boku No Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device.
- Locate the three lines button underneath your level on the game screen.
- With the drop-down menu that appears, press the top button denoted by a clipboard.
- Click on the Options faded Menu and click the Twitter Codes button towards the bottom left.
- Once there, enter a working code in the box from the list above.
- Press the Confirm button to redeem the code.
- And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.
Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.
Popular among players, Boku No Roblox codes grant access to large amounts of cash that can unlock an array of resources that are useful for becoming the most powerful hero in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about Boku No Roblox codes for April 2023.
For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes