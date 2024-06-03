Why are my Blox Fruits codes not working?

Codes in Blox Fruits offer many useful items like free money, EXP boosts, stat resets, and more. Since this is an expansive game with countless quests and bosses, using codes is necessary to progress fast.

Without codes, you’ll have to grind many hours and farm loads of enemies to become the top pirate or marine in the game. Roblox redeem codes can severely cut short that time.

But what do you do when the codes don’t work? Well, there can be multiple reasons for this occurrence.

Gamer Robot Inc. / Screenshot captured by Dexerto Use active codes to get awesome rewards.

Why are codes not working in Blox Fruits

There are two main reasons why Blox Fruits codes may not work for you: they might be expired or entered incorrectly.

Expired codes

Like many others in Roblox games, Blox Fruits codes have expiration dates. Developers often release these codes to mark milestones, accompany in-game events, or promote people.

Milestone codes typically expire when the game achieves another milestone. Event codes expire once the event is over. Similarly, promotion codes expire when the developers deem them old.

In any case, if you enter these codes, you will not receive any free rewards. To avoid that, it’s best to bookmark a codes page that separates active and expired codes regularly.

Incorrect codes

Codes in Roblox titles are often case-sensitive. Meaning, that even if you enter the wrong letter case, the code will not work. So it’s best to copy and paste the code in the codes box.

Make sure you don’t leave any spaces after the codes. Even a single extra space will render the code invalid.

Blox Fruits codes rewards are useful in many ways. For instance, if you want to get more energy, you can use stat reset codes to readjust the stats points. Similarly, you can use the EXP boosts to gain more experience and reach new seas.

While you’re here, check out the best Devil Fruits to acquire in this game. You can also go through our list of codes to get awesome rewards in popular Roblox games.