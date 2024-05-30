Best swords in Blox Fruits: Tier list

If you want to defend yourself in Blox Fruit’s PvP and PvE encounters, you’ll need a powerful sword. Our Blox Fruits tier list will rank the strongest swords in the game so you know exactly which one to use in the game.

Blox Fruits has several methods to help you defend yourself against enemies and other Roblox players, but swords stand out as one of the most popular weapons in the game. These can be used in both PvE as well as PvP situations.

If you are struggling to pick the right sword or want to see how yours compares to others, our tier list should help. We have ranked them based on how strong they are after hours of testing.

Best sword in Blox Fruits

Roblox

After testing all of the swords in Roblox’s Blox Fruits, we have concluded the True Triple Katana is the best pick for players.

The high damage and fantastic abilities give the Triple sword the edge, hence why we have placed it in the S-tier in our rankings. So, let’s have a look at the other options available to you…

Blox Fruits Swords tier list

TIER SWORDS S True Triple Katana, Cursed Dual Katana, Rengoku, Spikey Trident, Shark Anchor A Hallow Scythe, Dark Blade, Midnight Blade, Dragon Trident, Gravity Cane B Saber, Pole (Second form), Koko, Fox Lamp C Trident

Note: This Blox Fruits tier list ranks the best swords in the game from best to worst, with S-Tier being the best and C-Tier being the worst.

Strongest Swords in Blox Fruits

1. True Triple Katana

Gamer Robot Inc

Abilities explained

The True Triple Katana is a Mythical weapon that stands out as one of the best in the game. Its primary ability is named Wolf Fang Rush, which makes you thrust the swords forward in a high-damage attack that also inflicts stun. The secondary ability is the Dragon Hurricane, which breaks combos and throws enemies into the air.

How to get it

You can get the True Triple Katana from the Mysterious Man in Green Zone, and you’ll need at least $8 million to get your hands on it.

2. Cursed Dual Katana

Gamer Robot Inc

Abilities explained

The Cursed Dual Katana is a Mythical sword that specializes in combos and high damage output. Its dual nature allows it to target multiple enemies at a time. Its primary ability is called Revolving Ravager, which can inflict stun.

The secondary ability is known as the Slayer of Goliath, which specializes in damage negation against Dragon users.

How to get it

You can get the Cursed Dual Katana by completing the Cursed Dual Katana Puzzle after they reach 350 mastery on the Tushita and Yama swords.

3. Rengoku

Gamer Robot Inc

Abilities explained

The Rengoku is a Legendary katana with high damage and knockback. Its first ability is known as Demon Slayer, which has a super fast dash coupled with a decent range.

Its second ability is known as the Burning Slash, which can break instinct and specializes in AoE damage.

How to get it

You can get the Rengoku at the Ice Castle, but you’ll need the Hidden Key to unlock it.

4. Spikey Trident

Gamer Robot Inc

Abilities explained

The Spikey Trident specializes in long combos as well as high damage and stunning abilities. Its primary and secondary abilities are Dough Hurricane and Flying Trident Pull respectively, with the former being good at stunning enemies and the latter extending combos and pulling enemies towards it.

How to get it

You need to defeat the Dough King or Cake Prince to get the Spikey Trident.

5. Shark Anchor

Gamer Robot Inc

Abilities explained

The Shark Anchor specializes in AoE attacks. Its first skill is Typhoon Toss, a long-range attack effective in countering enemies that use Transformation.

Its secondary skill focuses on mobility and also high damage.

How to get it

The Shark Anchor can be obtained as a drop from the Terrorshark boss with an anchor stuck to it.

That’s everything about the best swords in Blox Fruits. We also suggest checking out redeemable codes for the game and their uses.

So, there you have it! That’s our entire tier list to help you pick the best sword in Blox Fruits. For more information on Roblox, check out our Codes list.