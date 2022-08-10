Roblox has multiple extensions that you can enhance your experience with. Here’s a rundown of some of the best extensions for the game to download in 2022.

Roblox, the free online gaming platform that is popular among players of all ages, is already packed with a ton of features. However, you can notch up your experience with the help of certain extensions. These extensions unlock new possibilities and help make your life easier.

As with installing any add-on, though, there’s a danger of malware and viruses — so always check the reviews before downloading and installing.

In order to avoid that, we have listed some of the best extensions you can download for the game this year.

Roblox Roblox offers tons of games for free made by different developers.

Are Roblox extensions legal and safe to use?

Extensions for Roblox are completely legal and safe to use. However, you need to make sure that you are downloading from a legit source. Chrome’s web store would be the best place to download all the extensions.

Another good way to determine whether an extension is safe or not is by going through the reviews and ratings. Lastly, also read the description and permission the extension wants. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s best to skip it.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the best Roblox extensions to download in 2022.

Best Roblox extensions to download in 2022

The following Roblox extensions are easy to use and safe to install. Here’s a rundown of some of the best extensions for Roblox in 2022:

Better Roblox Friendlist

Chrome Web Store Now you get to keep a close look on your friends.

This Roblox extension works exactly how the friends list in Steam works. The resemblance of its layout is uncanny and if you’re someone who uses Steam a lot you’ll spot the similarities in an instant.

If you’ve added a handful of friends on Roblox, the extension will show you what they are doing. If they’re either idle or glued to a game they like, you’ll be able to know that and join your friends in a game from the menu itself.

RoSearcher

Chrome Web Store Joining Roblox game sessions have never been easier.

RoSearcher is yet another extension that you can download and allows you to join an ongoing game session with minimal delay.

This extension comes in handy when a friend has kept the join feature disabled. One of its pros is that it works with the latest version of Roblox and works better if you have the Better Roblox Friendlist already installed.

Roblox Server Finder

Chrome Web Store Now find Roblox servers with a single click.

As it is evident from the name itself, the Roblox Server Finder extension helps you to find different servers for various games on the platform. It saves you time from browsing through countless servers before landing on the right one.

It’s quite simple to use and effortlessly does its job. This extension uses an algorithm and needs you to input certain parameters. These parameters include info like players needed to join and that’s it — happy gaming!

Roblox Friend Removal Button

Chrome Web Store Removing friends has never been easier in Roblox.

The purpose of this extension is pretty straightforward. It allows you to remove friends from your list via a single click. All you need to do is click on the red minus button on the name of the friend you want to remove and you’re done.

How to download extensions for Roblox

As we mentioned before, the best way to download extensions for the game is via the Chrome Web store. The process is quite simple and can be done in a handful of simple steps:

Head over to the Chrome Web store’s official webpage.

Search for the extension you want to install from the list above.

Once you’ve found the one you want to install, click to open its page.

Then, click on the “Add to Chrome” option that appears as a blue button.

That’s it – you’ve successfully installed the extension you want.

Now, all you need to do is fire up Roblox’s webpage and explore the extensions you’ve installed.

So, there you have it – that’s the list of some of the best extensions for Roblox in 2022. If you’re a Roblox enthusiast and are looking for the latest codes, be sure to check our Roblox code guides for more info:

