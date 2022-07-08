All Star Tower Defense tier list: Best fighters for July 2022

Sam Smith . 6 hours ago

All Star Tower Defense features tons of famous anime and cartoon characters to play as. Here they all are ranked by their tier lists.

As a Roblox world, All Star Tower Defense features varied gameplay that lets players control their favorite characters from a range of media, including Attack on Titan, Death Note, and many more. Of course, you can just play as your favorites, but if you want to get ahead of the competition in the game, then it pays to know which characters are the best.

Below, we’ve listed all the current All Star Tower Defense tier lists that rank the characters in terms of their effectiveness in battle. Remember, the game is updated with new characters and moves frequently, so many characters are likely to fall and rise through the tiers on any given month.

All Star Tower Defense tier list explained (July 2022)

Below is a brief explanation of what each All Star Tower Defense tier represents:

S tier: The very best characters you can choose in the current rankings.

The very best characters you can choose in the current rankings. A tier: Although not the absolute strongest characters, they can still be devastating and are a cut above the rest.

Although not the absolute strongest characters, they can still be devastating and are a cut above the rest. B tier: These characters are still worth using but lag behind those in the A tier.

These characters are still worth using but lag behind those in the A tier. C tier: Only play as these characters if you really enjoy them.

Only play as these characters if you really enjoy them. D tier: These characters are currently considered the least powerful and should only be used for fun or by those who have mastered their moveset. However, the player will be at a disadvantage when compared to characters in higher tiers.

All Star Tower Defense S tier characters

Characters currently considered S tier include:

Character Stars Type Zazashi 6 Ground King of Heroes 6 Ground + Air Bellma 6 Ground Zio 6 Ground Kosuke 6 Ground + Air Tokens 6 Ground + Air The Boys 6 Ground Ice X-Marine 6 Ground + Air Death/Ryuk 6 Ground Dark Wing 6 Ground Old Will 6 Ground + Aor Jin Mori 5 Ground Hashirama 5 Ground + Air Zaruto Legendary Ground Expert Sorcerer 6 Ground Orange Head 6 Ground

All Star Tower Defense A tier characters

Characters currently considered A tier include:

Character Stars Type Gate 5 Ground Bomba 5 Ground Dungeon Queen 6 Ground Joke Da Fool 5 Ground Evil Shade 5 Ground Maniac 5 Ground + Air Jackzon 5 Ground Box 6 Ground Kabuto 5 Ground Kakuzu 5 Ground Amen 5 Ground Crow 5 Ground Legendary Borul 5 Air Waifu 5 Ground + Air Maid Waifu 6 Ground The Path 6 Ground + Air

All Star Tower Defense B tier characters

Characters currently considered B tier include:

Character Stars Type Mountain Cannon 5 Ground Martial Artist 5 Ground Blinding Lights 5 Ground + Air Koku Black Pink 5 Air Lucky Green 5 Air Paper Beauty 5 Ground Super Boo 5 Ground Flamin Tiger 5 Ground Blond Esper 5 Ground Shave 6 Ground Zyaya 5 Ground Red Eye Warrior 5 Ground Tony Stark 5 Ground Future T 4 Ground Duhari 5 Ground Ming 5 Ground

All Star Tower Defense C tier characters

Characters currently considered C tier include:

Character Stars Type Spade 5 Air Undertaker 5 Ground Whitestache 5 Ground Zio 5 Ground Dimensional Alien 5 Ground Airren 5 Ground Humble Swordman 5 Ground Mina 5 Ground Xrxes 4 Ground Maskice 4 Ground Plant Man 5 Ground Ikki 5 Air Alligator 4 Ground Genie 5 Ground Boggi The Clown 3 Ground Grizsloth 4 Hill

All Star Tower Defense D tier characters

Characters currently considered D tier include:

Character Stars Type Gash 4 Ground Killer 4 Ground Lex 4 Ground Lami 3 Ground Zazashi 4 Single Ikki 3 Single Uro 3 Hill Koku Black 4 Air Togi 4 Ground Yoshage Kirya 5 Ground Hammer Giant 5 Ground Koku 5 Air Ruffy 3 Ground Koro 3 Ground Anti Magician 3 Ground Rodoroki 4 Ground

Remember, these tiers are likely to change with each update, so be sure to check back often.

So, there you have it – that’s our All Star Tower Defense characters tier guide.

For more Roblox related tips and tricks, make sure to go through our various guides.

