All Roblox Skibidi Toilet items & how to get them

Skibidi Toilet’s official UGC items have arrived in Roblox, bringing beloved characters from the popular show. Here’s how you can get them.

Skibidi Toilet’s popularity has skyrocketed when reports circulated that Michael Bay will be involved in a live-action film and TV version of the viral absurd YouTube series. Alexey Gerasimov uploaded the first video in this series on his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! on February 7, 2023. There was an 11-second video of a singing man’s head rising out of a toilet.

As he published additional episodes, the narrative of the Skibidi Toilet universe evolved, with a Drone Army and new characters joining the lore. However, the creators of Skibidi Toilet have apparently now submitted a DMCA notice to Garry’s Mods, who were exploiting some of the characters in their own games.

Nonetheless, the same characters are now officially available in Roblox as UGC assets, allowing people to play as their favorite Skibidi Toilet character.

DaFuqBoom Skibidi Toilet consists of various characters based on real-life items which are now in Roblox.

How to get all Skibidi Toilet UGC items in Roblox

To get the official Skibidi Toilet UGC items in Roblox, head to the Roblox Marketplace and search for Skibidi x INVIZ in the search bar. You can also head to their official catalog page where you’ll see a collection of items you can purchase using your Robux.

Here are all the items and their prices in the Roblox store:

Item Robux Price Scientist TV Man Plushie 50 Robux Red Normal TV Man 95 Robux ;_; Normal TV Man 95 Robux Normal TV Man 95 Robux Dark SpeakerMan Plushie 50 Robux Titan Speakerman Shoulder Speakers 50 Robux Normal Cameraman – White 95 Robux Silver Skibidi Chain Necklace 60 Robux Titan Speakerman Head 95 Robux Angry OwO Titan TV Man 95 Robux >w< TV Woman 95 Robux Titan TV Man Claws and Jetpack 130 Robux Normal TV Man 95 Robux Normal Cameraman – Off White 95 Robux Titan TV Man Chest Cannon 95 Robux Sergeant Cameraman 95 Robux Large Camera Man 95 Robux Speakerwoman 95 Robux Skibidi Chain Necklace 60 Robux Large SpeakerMan 95 Robux Camera man with headphones 95 Robux :3 Titan TV Man 95 Robux Skibidi Toilet Banana 50 Robux Dark Speakerman with headphones 95 Robux Energized TV Man 95 Robux >:( Titan TV Man 95 Robux Titan Cameraman Jetpack Wings 130 Robux O_O TV Woman 95 Robux Chest speaker core 55 Robux X_X TV Woman 95 Robux Scientist TV Man 95 Robux Speaker Arms 130 Robux -_-TV Woman 95 Robux Cameraman with headphones 95 Robux :3 Normal TV Man 95 Robux c: Normal TV Man 95 Robux 😀 Titan TV Man 95 Robux Angry OwO TV Woman 95 Robux TV Arms – I 130 Robux -_- Normal TV Man 95 Robux Titan Cameraman Head 95 Robux Skibidi Toilet noob 55 Robux Titan Cameraman Chest Cannon 55 Robux Angry OwO Normal TV Man 95 Robux Camera Man plushie 50 Robux >w< Titan TV Man 95 Robux Titan Speakerman Arm Cannon 60 Robux TV Arms – II 130 Robux TV Woman 95 Robux TV woman plushie 50 Robux Titan Speakerman Jetpack 130 Robux Speaker man with headphones 95 Robux Skibidi Toilet 55 Robux Titan TV Man 95 Robux Gold Skibidi Chain Necklace 60 Robux Shoulder Speakers 50 Robux Ninja Cameraman 95 Robux 😀 Normal TV Man 95 Robux Cameraman with headphones 95 Robux >w< Normal TV Man 95 Robux Red Titan TV Man 95 Robux 😉 Scientist Tv Man 95 Robux X_X Titan TV Man 95 Robux Titan Speakerman Laser Core 55 Robux >_< TV Woman 95 Robux Glitch Cameraman 95 Robux 😉 Normal TV Man 95 Robux Titan Cameraman Shoulder Cannons 65 Robux Scared TV Woman 95 Robux CameraWoman 95 Robux

Those are all the items you can buy in Roblox if you’re a Skibidi Toilet fan. If you’re looking for more on Skibidi Toilet, check out our exclusive interview with the creator of the series.