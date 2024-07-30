GamingRoblox

All Roblox Skibidi Toilet items & how to get them

Rishabh Sabarwal
Skibidi Toilet UGC items in RobloxRoblox/Skibidi Toilet

Skibidi Toilet’s official UGC items have arrived in Roblox, bringing beloved characters from the popular show. Here’s how you can get them.

Skibidi Toilet’s popularity has skyrocketed when reports circulated that Michael Bay will be involved in a live-action film and TV version of the viral absurd YouTube series. Alexey Gerasimov uploaded the first video in this series on his YouTube channel DaFuq!?Boom! on February 7, 2023. There was an 11-second video of a singing man’s head rising out of a toilet.

As he published additional episodes, the narrative of the Skibidi Toilet universe evolved, with a Drone Army and new characters joining the lore. However, the creators of Skibidi Toilet have apparently now submitted a DMCA notice to Garry’s Mods, who were exploiting some of the characters in their own games.

Nonetheless, the same characters are now officially available in Roblox as UGC assets, allowing people to play as their favorite Skibidi Toilet character.

Skibidi Toilet, Titan TV man, characters from DaFuqBoom's seriesDaFuqBoom
Skibidi Toilet consists of various characters based on real-life items which are now in Roblox.

How to get all Skibidi Toilet UGC items in Roblox

To get the official Skibidi Toilet UGC items in Roblox, head to the Roblox Marketplace and search for Skibidi x INVIZ in the search bar. You can also head to their official catalog page where you’ll see a collection of items you can purchase using your Robux.

Here are all the items and their prices in the Roblox store:

ItemRobux Price
Scientist TV Man Plushie50 Robux
Red Normal TV Man95 Robux
;_; Normal TV Man95 Robux
Normal TV Man95 Robux
Dark SpeakerMan Plushie50 Robux
Titan Speakerman Shoulder Speakers50 Robux
Normal Cameraman – White95 Robux
Silver Skibidi Chain Necklace60 Robux
Titan Speakerman Head95 Robux
Angry OwO Titan TV Man95 Robux
>w< TV Woman95 Robux
Titan TV Man Claws and Jetpack130 Robux
Normal TV Man95 Robux
Normal Cameraman – Off White95 Robux
Titan TV Man Chest Cannon95 Robux
Sergeant Cameraman95 Robux
Large Camera Man95 Robux
Speakerwoman95 Robux
Skibidi Chain Necklace60 Robux
Large SpeakerMan95 Robux
Camera man with headphones95 Robux
:3 Titan TV Man95 Robux
Skibidi Toilet Banana50 Robux
Dark Speakerman with headphones95 Robux
Energized TV Man95 Robux
>:( Titan TV Man95 Robux
Titan Cameraman Jetpack Wings130 Robux
O_O TV Woman95 Robux
Chest speaker core55 Robux
X_X TV Woman95 Robux
Scientist TV Man95 Robux
Speaker Arms130 Robux
-_-TV Woman95 Robux
Cameraman with headphones95 Robux
:3 Normal TV Man95 Robux
c: Normal TV Man95 Robux
😀 Titan TV Man95 Robux
Angry OwO TV Woman95 Robux
TV Arms – I130 Robux
-_- Normal TV Man95 Robux
Titan Cameraman Head95 Robux
Skibidi Toilet noob55 Robux
Titan Cameraman Chest Cannon55 Robux
Angry OwO Normal TV Man95 Robux
Camera Man plushie50 Robux
>w< Titan TV Man95 Robux
Titan Speakerman Arm Cannon60 Robux
TV Arms – II130 Robux
TV Woman95 Robux
TV woman plushie50 Robux
Titan Speakerman Jetpack130 Robux
Speaker man with headphones95 Robux
Skibidi Toilet55 Robux
Titan TV Man95 Robux
Gold Skibidi Chain Necklace60 Robux
Shoulder Speakers50 Robux
Ninja Cameraman95 Robux
😀 Normal TV Man95 Robux
Cameraman with headphones95 Robux
>w< Normal TV Man95 Robux
Red Titan TV Man95 Robux
😉 Scientist Tv Man95 Robux
X_X Titan TV Man95 Robux
Titan Speakerman Laser Core55 Robux
>_< TV Woman95 Robux
Glitch Cameraman95 Robux
😉 Normal TV Man95 Robux
Titan Cameraman Shoulder Cannons65 Robux
Scared TV Woman95 Robux
CameraWoman95 Robux

Those are all the items you can buy in Roblox if you’re a Skibidi Toilet fan. If you’re looking for more on Skibidi Toilet, check out our exclusive interview with the creator of the series.

