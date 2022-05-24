All Decal IDs in Roblox: How to upload & redeem (May 2022)

Roblox features various methods to let players customize their character and world by using Decal IDs. Here’s a full list of all Decal IDs in Roblox.

Roblox Decal IDs are a way for players to upload various images into the game. These can then be used to tailor their character and the world around them to make their game more suited to each player’s individual preference. Decal IDs are different to promo codes in Roblox, but they work in a similar way, needing to be redeemed for the item to be unlocked.

Below, we’ve gathered all the Decal IDs that are already available in Roblox, and how each one can be redeemed. We’ll also cover how to create your own Decals and continue to add to the list as more IDs are created. To our knowledge, unlike promo codes in Roblox, Decal IDs don’t expire.

Updated May 24, 2022, to add new IDs.

Contents

All Roblox Decal ID codes (May 2022)

Here are all the currently active Roblox Decal IDs that players can use as of May 24, 2022.

Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more are made available. When tested in-game, some of these codes say “you have already used this code!” upon using them, so we have kept them in the below table in the chance that they still work for you:

Decal ID Code People on the Beach 7713420 Super Super Happy Face 1560823450 Nerd Glasses 422266604 Spongebob Street Graffiti 51812595 Pikachu 46059313 Playful Vampire 2409898220 Smiling Girl 722564687 You Can’t See Me; I’m an Invisible cat 2483186 Hair 1 6576347905 Hair 2 4637746375 Blonde and Black Hair 6979659642 Zombie 57764564 Panda Mask 4442686497 Silver Wings 473759087 Roblox Sword 108289954 Cute Anime Girl 6394847912 Anime Face 3241672660 AC/DC 12347538 Roblox logo: 80373024 Cat Ears 112902315 Spider Tux 1803741 Shiny Cutie 2782324454 Spongebob Pattern 1234532 Universe 1234562 Welcome to Hell Sign 30117799 Red Eyed 265790769 Wizard 80373810 Adidas 1117897387 Cute Face 128614017 Lol Emoji 24774766 Truck 5961037 Sakura (Anime) 1367427819 Trump 415885550 Twitter Bird 394647608 Super Smash Bros Brawl 2018209 Super Sonic 1234752 Sword Pack 73737627 Ninja Run 917776099 Target and Destroy 69711222 You Can’t See Me; I’m an Invisible cat 2483186 Pink Hair 435858275 Dragon 136931266 Drake 473973374 Shy Face 6105266701 Finn and Jake 80684094 Kitty 123475161 Red Dirt Bike 30155526 Miley Cyrus 144685573 Sapphire Encrusted Headphones 53890741 Monster Energy logo 123474111 No Noobs 1081287 Party Hat 12345383 Epic Face 109251560 Angry Patrick Star 13712924 Pink Party Dress with Diamond Belt 90567189 Anime Girl 1234538 Beluga 7129155278 Sword Pack (2) 83250046 Bubble Gum Smile 115538887 Annoying Orange 76543210 Bang! 6013360 Red Fang 16735534 Blue Dude 9876543 Bandana 121437562

How to upload Roblox Decal IDs

You can redeem Decal IDs by entering the code in the “Decals” tab in the main Library menu. To add more Decals to the game, complete the following instructions:

Move the image you want to add to Roblox to your Desktop

Click on Create > Decals > Browse .

. Select the image on your Desktop and click on “OK”.

on your Desktop and click on Type your name into the Decal name box when prompted, then click “Upload.”

Remember, you may need the game’s moderator to approve your Decal before it can be used in-game.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Roblox Decal ID codes in May 2022.

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

