All Decal IDs in Roblox: How to upload & redeem (May 2022)

Published: 24/May/2022 13:58

by Sam Smith
Roblox Corp.

Roblox features various methods to let players customize their character and world by using Decal IDs. Here’s a full list of all Decal IDs in Roblox.

Roblox Decal IDs are a way for players to upload various images into the game. These can then be used to tailor their character and the world around them to make their game more suited to each player’s individual preference. Decal IDs are different to promo codes in Roblox, but they work in a similar way, needing to be redeemed for the item to be unlocked.

Below, we’ve gathered all the Decal IDs that are already available in Roblox, and how each one can be redeemed. We’ll also cover how to create your own Decals and continue to add to the list as more IDs are created. To our knowledge, unlike promo codes in Roblox, Decal IDs don’t expire.

Updated May 24, 2022, to add new IDs.

Contents

Roblox logo
Roblox Corp.
Roblox Decals are used to customize your character and world.

All Roblox Decal ID codes (May 2022)

Here are all the currently active Roblox Decal IDs that players can use as of May 24, 2022.

Make sure to check back weekly, as we’ll be sure to update you as soon as more are made available. When tested in-game, some of these codes say “you have already used this code!” upon using them, so we have kept them in the below table in the chance that they still work for you:

Decal ID Code
People on the Beach 7713420
Super Super Happy Face 1560823450
Nerd Glasses 422266604
Spongebob Street Graffiti 51812595
Pikachu 46059313
Playful Vampire 2409898220
Smiling Girl 722564687
You Can’t See Me; I’m an Invisible cat 2483186
Hair 1 6576347905
Hair 2 4637746375
Blonde and Black Hair 6979659642
Zombie 57764564
Panda Mask 4442686497
Silver Wings 473759087
Roblox Sword 108289954
Cute Anime Girl 6394847912
Anime Face 3241672660
AC/DC 12347538
Roblox logo: 80373024
Cat Ears 112902315
Spider Tux 1803741
Shiny Cutie 2782324454
Spongebob Pattern 1234532
Universe 1234562
Welcome to Hell Sign 30117799
Red Eyed 265790769
Wizard 80373810
Adidas 1117897387
Cute Face 128614017
Lol Emoji 24774766
Truck 5961037
Sakura (Anime) 1367427819
Trump 415885550
Twitter Bird 394647608
Super Smash Bros Brawl 2018209
Super Sonic 1234752
Sword Pack 73737627
Ninja Run 917776099
Target and Destroy 69711222
Pink Hair 435858275
Dragon 136931266
Drake 473973374
Shy Face 6105266701
Finn and Jake 80684094
Kitty 123475161
Red Dirt Bike 30155526
Miley Cyrus 144685573
Sapphire Encrusted Headphones 53890741
Monster Energy logo 123474111
No Noobs 1081287
Party Hat 12345383
Epic Face 109251560
Angry Patrick Star 13712924
Pink Party Dress with Diamond Belt 90567189
Anime Girl 1234538
Beluga 7129155278
Sword Pack (2) 83250046
Bubble Gum Smile 115538887
Annoying Orange 76543210
Bang! 6013360
Red Fang 16735534
Blue Dude 9876543
Bandana 121437562
roblox decals
Roblox Corp.
Some of the available Decals in Roblox

How to upload Roblox Decal IDs

You can redeem Decal IDs by entering the code in the “Decals” tab in the main Library menu. To add more Decals to the game, complete the following instructions:

  • Move the image you want to add to Roblox to your Desktop
  • Click on Create > Decals > Browse.
  • Select the image on your Desktop and click on “OK”.
  • Type your name into the Decal name box when prompted, then click “Upload.”

Remember, you may need the game’s moderator to approve your Decal before it can be used in-game.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Roblox Decal ID codes in May 2022.

