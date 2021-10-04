New World review-in-progress: Amazon’s MMO off to a rocky start

Amazon’s MMO New World has finally arrived, but depending on your region – you may not have been able to play it yet. Here’s our New World review-in-progress.

MMO launches don’t tend to come around very often. They’re huge undertakings for both publishers and developers, dependant on a large player count and a wealth of content. While Amazon’s entry into the genre, New World, isn’t pulling up any trees in terms of falling into the predictable template that comes before, it does offer its own bizarrely unique world – if you can log in.

We’ll be updating this New World review-in-progress over the coming days as we play more of the game, so be on the lookout for our fully scored verdict soon.

New World, same old issues

At the time of writing, New World has been live for just a couple of days. Sadly, much of our playtime in that time has been spent in server queues. These aren’t uncommon for a newly-minted massively multiplayer title, sure, but given Amazon’s seemingly endless resources and servers, it’s disappointing to see the queue tick down so slowly.

Perhaps worse, then, is that I’ve already seemingly had my character deleted while waiting in a queue. In the hour and a half it took to see my place in the queue reach around 400, the connection dropped and I’m yet to recover my hero. If you are planning to jump in, maybe wait for a little while.

This would perhaps be more understandable if New World had launched for free, but hundreds of thousands of players have paid for a product that, in some servers, is unusable. It’ll work itself out, sure, but for anyone that’s been anxiously counting down their preorder timing, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

Scratching the surface

The real shame of this is that New World offers its own surprising charm once you’re in. Slightly unsettling colonial overtones aside, its mix of 17th-century settlements and crafting with more fantastical monsters and spells feels a far cry from its overtly fantastical contemporaries like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV.

That’s shown in the visuals, too. Amazon’s Lumberyard engine is doing plenty of heavy lifting here, and while frame rates do drop in more populated areas, there’s an abundance of flora, fauna, and settlements to engage with. The former is particularly important, given New World’s focus on harvesting and crafting, while the latter facilitates the constant economy (complete with taxes, which feels somewhat ironic given the publisher).

The last thing to touch on today is the game’s combat and leveling. New World essentially levels up your weapons and abilities as you use them, meaning your playstyle can be entirely flexible. While you can build an AoE mage, with a switch of your weapons you can be swinging an axe instead. That’s a big positive but does lead to some bizarre instances of needing to level up something like harvesting to be able to… harvest an arbitrarily higher-level resource.

Still, there’s a lot more to see and do, so expect regular updates to this New World review-in-progress over the next few days.

