Worst Resident Evil game ever could be getting a remaster following new leaks

The world of survival horror might be getting a little lamer, as a new iteration of the worst mainline Resident Evil game has received an age rating.

Capcom has spent the past few years remaking and remastering its old library. Despite this, certain classic Resident Evil titles that badly need a remake haven’t received one, most notably Resident Evil Zero and Code: Veronica.

There’s one entry in the Resident Evil franchise that absolutely doesn’t need a new release, but one could be on the way. This comes via the ESRB website, which has an age rating that will bring shivers to the spines of horror gaming fans.

Article continues after ad

Capcom

The ESRB has rated a Resident Evil 6 port for the Xbox Series

According to the ESRB, Resident Evil 6 has received a new age rating for Xbox Series systems. This suggests a new version is on the way, one that will likely also come to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

It’s unclear why a Resident Evil 6 remaster would ever be made. For one thing, the existing version is already readily available on existing platforms and runs just fine, even if it’s not a graphical showcase.

Article continues after ad

The other issue is that Resident Evil 6 is a notoriously disappointing game from both a narrative and gameplay perspective. It leaned too far into the action and co-op genres, with a story that was even more nonsensical than other entries in the series.

Article continues after ad

The remaster could simply be an easy effort on Capcom’s part to get a new title out within the current or next financial quarter. A Resident Evil 6 remaster could feature 4k resolutions, higher frame rates, and ray-tracing to justify its release.

Whatever the case, a Resident Evil 6 remaster isn’t likely to excite the fans. If anything, it’s going to have people asking why effort was spent putting a new lick of paint on a terrible game, when actually good Resident Evil titles are being ignored.