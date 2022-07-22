Resident Evil Village DLC will finally let you play as Lady Dimistrescu

Jessica Filby . 24 minutes ago

Fans will rejoice with the knowledge that they can finally play as the legendary Lady Dimistrescu thanks to the Resident Evil Village DLC announcement. Here’s everything you need to know.

Resident Evil Village was a smash hit within the video game industry. It was fantastically scary and had brilliant gameplay, but that wasn’t the main reason fans flocked to this terrifying game. One of the main aspects many enjoyed was the impending murderess, Lady Dimistrescu.

Fans adore her and now you can become her thanks to the new announcement regarding the highly anticipated DLC, Winter’s Expansion. One such announcement was the fact that, under the new Mercenaries Additional Order, you can play as some pretty well-loved characters. Here are some of those additions.

Capcom plans to unleash the new content this fall on October 28.

Play as Chris Redfield in the Winter’s Expansion DLC

Capcom Play as hero Chris Redfield in the new DLC.

As the resident classic hero who packs a punch and looks cool doing it, you get to play as the tactical soldier who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

Chris is one of the three members of the Mercenaries Additional Order and is someone you will be able to embody in the new Resident Evil Village DLC.

Play as Karl Heisenberg in the Winter’s Expansion DLC

PlayStation / Capcom Try a bit of murderous melee as Karl Heisenberg.

Karl Heisenberg is anything but a hero. But he’s still deadly and is definitely one with a vast amount of bloodlust.

This lord will allow you to play the Mercenaries element with a bit more melee, some magnetic magic, and a lot more chaos. He is definitely worth trying out when the DLC is released.

Play as Lady Dimistrescu in the Winter’s Expansion DLC

Capcom Play as the character everyone loves in the new DLC.

Finally, in answer to many players’ love for the murdering Lady, you can play as Lady Dimistrescu in the new DLC.

Essentially, you will be able to embody Lady Dimistrescu and go through an arcade-style battle. During the battle, you’ll be fighting your way through hordes of monsters to rack up points.

Now we get to play as Lady Dimistrescu the hype for this DLC has greatly increased. Be sure to check out our Resident Evil hub for more news and guides.