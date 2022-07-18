Resident Evil producer reveals popular characters he wants in the Netflix series

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

The showrunner of Netflix’s Resident Evil series, Andrew Dabb, recently revealed the popular characters he’d like to eventually incorporate.

Netflix’s new Resident Evil-branded show hit the streaming platform last week on July 14 to unfavorable reviews from critics and fans.

Instead of following a plotline resembling one from the game series, the eight-episode run forged a path all its own to varying degrees of success.

Still, the first season featured characters and series touchstones, such as Albert Wesker, with which longtime Resident Evil faithful could identify.

Resident Evil’s showrunner wants to add more beloved characters

Capcom Lady D is already making waves beyond the realm of gaming.

Speaking to Polygon about what the future may hold, Resident Evil showrunner Andrew Dabb named the characters he’d like to introduce as the show goes on.

Of course, Resident Evil Village breakout Lady Dimitrescu received a mention. So, too, did Resident Evil 2’s Ivy Zombies, which almost didn’t make the cut in the sequel’s 2019 remake.

Dabb told Polygon, “Over the course of the series, I want to bring everything in. Left to my own devices, I want Lady D, I want the plant monster, I want it all. I want everything, but judiciously [and] responsibly over time.”

While it seems Dabb has long-term plans in mind for the Resident Evil series and its characters, Netflix has yet to renew the show for a second run. Whether or not the showrunner will get to complete his vision remains to be seen, then.

As noted previously, the plant monster has existed within Resident Evil mythos for quite some time. Lady Dimitrescu, however, constitutes a newer addition, having entered the fray in 2021’s RE Village.

Her towering height and striking beauty quickly secured the Lady a place among the brand’s fan-favorite characters. And she’ll return this October in the Winters Expansion as a playable character for Mercenaries Mode.