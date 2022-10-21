Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements: Recommended and minimum settings

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

The Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements have been revealed for PC, so here are both the minimum and recommended hardware needed to run the upcoming survival horror game smoothly.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake will give survival horror game fans the chance to delve back into the boots of Leon Kennedy as he tries to save the U.S. President’s daughter from a mysterious cult.

However, if you wish to gun down the undead hordes and survive the trials ahead, you’ll need to ensure you have the hardware to run it. While the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements aren’t as demanding as Silent Hill 2’s, you’ll still need a decent PC to run the game smoothly.

So, before you go ahead and place your Resident Evil 4 Remake preorder, we recommend looking at all the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Capcom Resident Evil 4 looks better than ever before.

Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance) 1080p/60fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is required to support ray tracing.

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 is required to support ray tracing.

So, there you have it, that’s all the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements you need to run the game smoothly on PC. Make sure you check out our Resident Evil page for all the latest news and guides.