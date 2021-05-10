Wild Resident Evil Village bug makes Lady Dimitrescu even taller - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village has a number of deadly villains, but Lady Dimitrescu is Capcom’s star of the show. The humungous attacker, who towers over the 9 feet mark in-game, can take down enemies in an instant. A new glitch makes her even bigger, but not as deadly.

Defeating the Tall Vampire Lady, as she’s known, is no easy task. It takes a lot of skill, patience and a bit of knowhow on her character attributes to get the job done.

Accompanied by a number of Dimitrescu sisters, working your way around the castle without being harmed is a task in itself. Well, that’s if your game doesn’t leave the most deadly foe in a completely useless state.

Advertisement

That said, on May 10, one player was exposed to a very different side of the mutant human countess.

Resident Evil Lady Dimitrescu bug discovered

Posting to the Resident Evil subreddit, user Ishmaille made an interesting discovery. They said: “About 3 hours in. I have no idea how she got stuck there, but I’m happy about it.”

Read More: Resident Evil Village red chimney location guide

Looking upwards, the huge frame of Lady Dimitrescu was lodged even higher than usual. If you thought she couldn’t get any taller, then think again.

She was stuck in a corner with no way of escaping, but towered over the player from a tremendous height.

Whether or not this is a common bug in-game is unknown, but it looks like many people in the comments couldn’t believe it either.

Advertisement

Read More: Resident Evil Village Riverbank Treasure guide

If only the boss fight had started up – the player could have put her to the sword there and then, just three hours into their playthrough.