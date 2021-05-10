Resident Evil Village red chimney location guide - Dexerto

Resident Evil Village is packed to the brim with fiendishly difficult puzzles and brain teasers, but one of the most confusing parts of the game is reaching the house with the red chimney. Thankfully, this guide will lead the way.

Battling your way through Resident Evil Village’s onslaught of lycans and demons isn’t the easiest task in the world, but to make Ethan’s life even more difficult there’s a whole selection of puzzles to solve along the way.

One of the most difficult ones is in Castle Dimitrescu, where you’ll have to locate the four different masks that are the key to your freedom. Luckily, we’ve got a guide for the four masks right here.

Escaping the gothic temple’s hallowed halls isn’t the end of the brain teasers, though, because then you’ll need to make your way to the house with the red chimney. However, don’t worry, we’re here to help!

Resident Evil Village: House with the red chimney

After you escape the clutches of femme fetale Lady Dimitrescu and her witchy daughters, your first stop is The Duke, the title’s merchant.

From here, you’ll find out the harrowing truth about your daughter, Rose (no spoilers here, don’t worry) and he’ll inform you that you need to make your way to the “house with the red chimney” to speak to the occupant.

How to get to the house with the red chimney

Getting to the house is no easy task, as the easiest route is blocked by a locked door. So, here’s a step by step guide that’ll tell you how to get there:

Head to the house East of the Maiden of War. Investigate the note, which will inform you of a hole in the back of the stables. Go to the stables and move the bookcase (marked yellow) out of the way. Be aware that there’s a lycan pack on the opposite side of the hole, so be prepared! Straight ahead is a tractor which you will need to move using a Jack Handle. Continue on to the locked gate marked and shoot the padlock. Go into the house on the left, pick up the photo and turn it over. It tells you to look out of the window. Looking out of the window shows you 3 number combinations, which are used to open the safe to your left. The combination is 07-04-08. Open the safe and pick up the Jack Handle, as well as the M1911 Automatic pistol. Return to the tractor, and use the Jack Handle to lift the tractor. Crawl underneath the tractor and bear right then left. There are more lycans on the roofs, so best to take them out with the sniper.

You’ll then have to take down an armored lycan. A few shotgun shots to the head will remove the helmet. Use your Iron Insignia key to open the gate and climb the ladder. Drop down to where the chickens are and shoot open the padlock. DO NOT LEAVE YET. Climb up the other ladder into the house with the red chimney. Inside you will take down another lycan and retrieve another piece of the Winged Key, which combines with your original. Return to the Duke.

So that’s our guide on getting to the house with the red chimney! When you’re coming back from your adventure ensure that you unlock the gate that was originally blocking you, so that you can travel to the area more freely.

For everything Resident Evil Village, make sure you check out our dedicated hub, as well as our review.

