PewDiePie explains why Lady Dimitrescu isn't the best thing about Resident Evil Village - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg gave his final review of Capcom’s Resident Evil Village during his May 12 livestream. While he loved Lady Dimitrescu, the Swedish star was surprised that she wasn’t the best thing about the game.

After years of anticipation, Resident Evil Village finally made its debut in May 2021 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. Like many players, YouTuber PewDiePie threw himself into the horror title with high expectations.

The entertainer gave his honest review of the sequel after beating it in front of thousands of viewers. The 31-year-old revealed what surprised him most about the game, and explained why its story is better than he thought it was going to be.

PewDiePie reviews Resident Evil Village

As the end credits began to roll, the YouTuber opened up to viewers about what he really thought about the long-awaited sequel after beating its story campaign. “I loved it. It’s a really fun game!” he exclaimed.

Responding to a fan in chat, Kjellberg revealed that he was worried that Village wouldn’t be as good as the beloved tall vampire villain, Lady Dimitrescu, who is introduced at the start of the title. “I would say it actually picked up in the end even more. It started off so strong with Lady Dimitrescu that I didn’t think it would pick up, but it picked up a bit in the end.”

He then went on to explain how the game’s story left him surprised. “I’m pleasantly surprised to be honest. It thought it was great. Such unique characters, they were really fun, all of them. It had some scary moments, but they made the gameplay fun as well, so s**t, I dunno.”

(Topic starts at 2:28:57)

While Pewds was just as in love with Lady Dimitrescu as the rest of the internet, the content creator was surprised that he actually found the rest of the story as good if not better than the open castle section.

As far as what he would give Resident Evil title score wise, the YouTuber gave it strong marks in his review. “I’m pretty pleased, I thought it was great. Would give it a strong 8 or 8.5. I’m actually excited for Resident Evil again after they deliver these great games,” he said.

After giving his take on the Capcom title, PewDiePie revealed what horror game he wished would follow in Village’s footsteps: “I just wish Silent Hill would also come back.”