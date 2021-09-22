How long is Resident Evil Village? Average completion time for story

One of the contenders for Game of the Year is Resident Evil: Village, which was released back in May. If you’re looking to get in the mood for Halloween, then there’s no better time to jump in – but how long is its campaign?

Resident Evil Village was Capcom’s latest release into the historic franchise, and it sent shockwaves throughout the gaming community with its stellar gameplay and story that they implemented into the game.

With a ton of content that warranted Dexerto giving the game a perfect 10/10 rating, you may want to add this to your bucket lists of games for the Fall season.

But, before jumping into Village, it’s good to know how much time you will have to dedicate to it.

How long is Resident Evil Village?

Players looking to dive into the spooky game are going to want to strap in for the long haul, as once they start their journey in Village, it’s hard to put it down.

Resident Evil Village’s completion time is also going to vary on how much extra content you’re looking to check out, with most players probably jumping into some mini-exploration and collectible hunting. Though, on average, it takes around 10 hours to complete.

While it isn’t particularly long compared to other titles such as Scarlett Nexus or Deahtloop, it’s still not going to be a breeze if you’re looking to play it all in one session.

This rough estimate of 10 hours is a safe bet for the amount of time it will take most players to complete Village.

With some notable releases coming this Fall – from FIFA 22 to Call of Duty: Vanguard – you’ll surely find time to squeeze this title in your must-play games meanwhile.