Take-Two CEO responds to “furious” Red Dead Redemption fans amid Switch backlash

Rockstar’s reveal of Red Dead Redemption releasing on Nintendo Switch and PS4 has sparked outrage amongst fans for its $50 price tag, however, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has spoken out in defense of it.

After various rumors circulated surrounding a potential remake or remaster coming for the beloved Red Dead Redemption, hearing that the same game which was released 13 years ago is being ported for Nintendo Switch and PS4 has left fans disappointed.

Fans quickly slammed the rerelease announcement of the classic game for various reasons, due to the game not including multiplayer, not being ported on to PC, but mostly for it’s “shameful” price point of $50.

With Reddit having a field day and their announcement video on YouTube storming to over 100K dislikes, Take-Two’s CEO has addressed the backlash in an interview with IGN.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick defends $50 RDR port price

Strauss dismissed the complaints from the community, defending the decision to port the game to Switch and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The CEO adamantly defends the pricing: “That’s just what we believe is the commercially accurate price for it.”

He goes on to highlight that players won’t just receive the game but also for the first time will receive the highly rated Undead Nightmare DLC as a bonus, saying that the bundle is “certainly great value for consumers.”

Strauss was also asked about a potential PC port release and the decision for developers to release remasters vs ports. He left his answers brief for both stating that these decisions are made instead by the “creative teams”.

Following the outrage in the community, it will be fascinating to see how this RDR port is received when it is released on August 17.

Aside from the Red Dead Redemption series, Zelnick has made huge projections for Rockstar, sparking further rumors about the anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6.