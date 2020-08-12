Rockstar promises fix for “horrible” Red Dead Online update on its way

Rockstar is scrambling to solve a host of “horrible” new problems in Red Dead Online after the title’s August 10 update, which aimed to patch out a series of small disconnect issues, “totally destroyed” the multiplayer mode instead.

The Red Dead Online update on August 10 was actually a follow-up to Rockstar’s July 28 patch, targeting new disconnect errors that had been sweeping the game. That update last month left RDO players suffering regular game glitches, and connection problems.

Unfortunately, a second attempt by Rockstar to solve issues plaguing the online mode has only made matters worse. The RDO code has well and truly snapped.

Basically, the game state has become a hilarious warp-world. Carts are flying around, dead bodies are rising to dance, horses are leaving trails of blazing fire, and in some cases, it's even, quite literally, raining tons of alligators.

There was also one standout bug that has already taken social media by storm: a mysterious bald NPC ⁠— who, hilariously, some are reporting looks a little like Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser — is the only AI character left in the entire map.

So... A bald Man is just running to The infinite and... When I aproach to shoot him or something The game crash #RedDeadOnline #RedDeadRedemption2 @RockstarGames @RedDeadRDC pic.twitter.com/6vi0tWaT6W — SaleM (@RiveL01263858) August 11, 2020

The August 11 patch has, understandably, seen Rockstar catch a pretty hefty helping of flack online too. Red Dead Online players began compiling mega-sized lists of the issues, all while the devs stayed relatively quiet on the issues.

Rockstar has finally broken its silence, however, with a short post on its support page. The message, posted on August 11, confirmed the devs were “aware” of the issues the new Red Dead Online ‘fix’ had inadvertently created, and were “working on it.”

“We are aware some players may currently be experiencing a range of issues. These include connection problems, low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks, and others,” the developers wrote.

The Red Dead Online developers weren’t able to provide a timeframe one when a potential fix would actually be available, however. “We are currently developing fixes to address these and will share more information as it is available.”

Red Dead Online fans are still not too impressed though. This isn’t the first time RDO players have been put through the wringer following a poor update. Once, the title was even covered in piles of dead horses after a broken patch. On top of that, Rockstar has often been slow to react to issues plaguing the Western title.

Players have also made their discontent plain to see too. The Rockstar status update has been marked “unhelpful” by 1,207 people at the time of writing, out of 1,624 replies. A host of fans have also replied to the tweet unfavorably.

There is a fix on the way, however. We’ll keep Red Dead fans updated on that next patch whenever it arrives. For now, keep those fingers crossed; hopefully, third time’s the charm for all the issues Rockstar needs to solve.