Rockstar completely breaks Red Dead Online with disastrous update

An update to Red Dead Online that was intended to simply fix a series of disconnect bugs has inadvertently broken much of the content in-game, to the dismay of players.

Shortly after the massive update for Red Dead Online on July 28, players very quickly noticed that there were countless bugs and glitches, some seriously impacting regular gameplay.

The list of bugs and glitches after the July 28 update was so extensive that the game's subreddit made a dedicated thread for collecting known issues.

The most serious among them were series of connection errors, stopping players on all platforms playing at all.

Just as the community was starting to gear up again in frustration, Rockstar pushed out an update on August 10 to fix the errors.

However, in doing so, they appear to have completely broken many other functions of the game, including the disappearance of NPCs, Animals, and Mission Givers. There have also been countless bugs cropping up.

Popular RDO community Twitter page, RedDeadRDC, has been documenting the plight of bugs and glitches, awaiting a response from Rockstar.

If Rockstar would just communicate, players would give them more time to fix these things. Instead they just stay quiet and pump out horrible patches that cause even more damage to the game. — Red Dead Online Community (@RedDeadRDC) August 10, 2020

Game-breaking bugs in Red Dead Online

Players immediately responded with reports and videos of the litany of bugs they had experienced. These ranged from bizarre horse glitches, to a recurrence of the connection errors the update was meant to fix.

What happened to me amongst other things, like her flat out disappearing from under me. Not being able shoot anything 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TTxWyEb926 — 𝕶𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖆 🖤 (@lilith_sparkles) August 10, 2020

Another player listed off all the game-breaking errors they had endured. "No NPCs, no animals, horse wagons drive themselves in Saint-Denis, NPCs that do spawn are unkillable, at some points myself as the player am invincible, auto-aim is broken, dead eye is broken, my horses go invisible or completely disappear randomly, lobbies only have 3-10 players at a time, NPCs disappear randomly."

Again, another mega-thread for issues has been created on the game's subreddit, with a laundry list of items.

At the time of writing, there has been no response from Rockstar Games regarding the state of Red Dead Online. On August 11, they pushed a major update to their other main online experience, GTA Online. Players will be hoping that similar game-breaking errors don't pop up there too.