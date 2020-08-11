Apex Legends Season 6 Warzone Modern Warfare GTA Online
Rockstar completely breaks Red Dead Online with disastrous update

by Calum Patterson
Rockstar Games

Red Dead Online

An update to Red Dead Online that was intended to simply fix a series of disconnect bugs has inadvertently broken much of the content in-game, to the dismay of players.

Shortly after the massive update for Red Dead Online on July 28, players very quickly noticed that there were countless bugs and glitches, some seriously impacting regular gameplay.

The list of bugs and glitches after the July 28 update was so extensive that the game's subreddit made a dedicated thread for collecting known issues.

The Naturalist in Red Dead Online
Rockstar Games
The Naturalist update was very long-awaited, but it's not been smooth sailing since.

The most serious among them were series of connection errors, stopping players on all platforms playing at all.

Just as the community was starting to gear up again in frustration, Rockstar pushed out an update on August 10 to fix the errors.

However, in doing so, they appear to have completely broken many other functions of the game, including the disappearance of NPCs, Animals, and Mission Givers. There have also been countless bugs cropping up.

Popular RDO community Twitter page, RedDeadRDC, has been documenting the plight of bugs and glitches, awaiting a response from Rockstar.

Game-breaking bugs in Red Dead Online

Players immediately responded with reports and videos of the litany of bugs they had experienced. These ranged from bizarre horse glitches, to a recurrence of the connection errors the update was meant to fix.

Another player listed off all the game-breaking errors they had endured. "No NPCs, no animals, horse wagons drive themselves in Saint-Denis, NPCs that do spawn are unkillable, at some points myself as the player am invincible, auto-aim is broken, dead eye is broken, my horses go invisible or completely disappear randomly, lobbies only have 3-10 players at a time, NPCs disappear randomly."

List of bugs in Red Dead Online
Rockstar Games
A list of just some of the bugs one player experienced after the Red Dead Online update.

Again, another mega-thread for issues has been created on the game's subreddit, with a laundry list of items.

At the time of writing, there has been no response from Rockstar Games regarding the state of Red Dead Online. On August 11, they pushed a major update to their other main online experience, GTA Online. Players will be hoping that similar game-breaking errors don't pop up there too.