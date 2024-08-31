Red Dead Redemption 2 Arthur Morgan actor reveals what his “canon ending” is

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers multiple endings for players to choose from, but Arthur Morgan’s voice actor has finally revealed his “canon ending.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered to be one of the best videogames ever. The 2018 classic has sold over 65 million copies and currently sits at the number seven spot of the best-selling videogames of all time.

Part of Red Dead Redemption 2’s charm is its protagonist, Arthur Morgan, the rugged cowboy who has won over the hearts of many fans.

As a vast open-world game, Red Dead features multiple different endings that are decided based on the player’s decisions throughout the playthrough.

Towards the end of Red Dead 2, players are forced to either pretend to be John Marston, the protagonist of the first game, or betray him.

This decision comes to a head during a pitched shootout with Dutch’s gang and the Pinkertons. During this showdown, you have the option to help John out of the situation and back to his family or to try to grab the money from the Blackwater job.

In an interview with Gamology, Arthur Morgan’s voice actor Roger Clark, whose performance earned him a BAFTA game award nomination, broke down the four different endings of Red Dead 2 and revealed what he considers to be his “canon ending.”

“As you may know, Arthur has four different endings,” began the voice actor.

“There’s a high and low Honor version of going to help John, and there’s a high and a low Honor version of going back for the money. I never see much point of going back for the money. Arthur’s days are numbered, what’s money gonna do him anyway?

He might as well help John. So I think going back to help John, with high Honor, for me is my canon ending.”

Despite Red Dead being a beloved and best-selling franchise for developer Rockstar, discussion surrounding a third game has mainly been put on the back burner for the company.

After all, Rockstar has been busy developing GTA 6, a title that, based on the record-breaking announcement trailer that dropped earlier in 2024, is shaping up to be one of the biggest video game releases of all time.