NVIDIA DLSS for Red Dead Redemption 2: Improved FPS, release date, more

Rockstar Games’ classic Western-themed title, Red Dead Redemption, has become a staple for gamers everywhere, and it’s about to get better with NVIDIA DLSS.

After the monumental success of the original, the sequel dropping in 2018, accompanied by its online mode in 2019, the Western-themed title from Rockstar has earned its place in the gaming hall of fame.

As the devs continue to add exciting new content to the Online version of the game in the form of Red Dead Online: Blood Money, they’re also adding in a pretty cool new upgrade to the game’s graphics quality.

This comes in the form of NVIDIA DLSS, so here’s everything you need to know about the system, alongside when it will arrive in both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

What is NVIDIA DLSS?

For those unaware, NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is described as “groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs.”

Essentially, it upscales lower resolutions to look like higher resolutions, meaning you can keep high FPS without losing any sharpness.

Aiming to “boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games,” the stunning vistas of the 1899 Midwest will look even more realistic. With the addition of DLSS, Red Dead will feel like a stunning trip into a real-life history book.

Other titles equipped with this technology include Call of Duty: Warzone, which relies on quick, snappy FPS. A plethora of games that use RTX technology support DLSS, as it avoids the FPS-killing that RTX on it’s own causes.

A video comparing FPS with and without DLSS can be seen below.

Who can use NVIDIA DLSS?

In order to take advantage of this exciting new upgrade, you’ll need to be kitted out with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card.

This applies to those who are using the company’s 2000 and 3000 series GPUs. Importantly, this feature is not available to those with a 1000 series, as well as console players as they use their own processors.

When does NVIDIA DLSS arrive in Red Dead?

If you’re excited to give your Red Dead journey a fresh lick of paint, then you thankfully won’t need to wait for long.

As part of the July 13 update, eligible players will automatically be given the DLSS update.

In most games with DLSS available, you will be able to toggle it on or off, but also choose how strong you want to apply it. Usually, settings vary from Performance, to Balanced, to quality. Performance will result in the highest FPS possible, while quality will result in the highest picture quality.