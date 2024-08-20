“Leaked” next-gen Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer goes viral, but is it real?

A “leaked” Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer announcing the game will be ported to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles has surfaced, but it’s too good to be true.

Fans have eagerly awaited a next-gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2 ever since the PS5 and XBS were released, but Rockstar hasn’t announced any new version yet.

In August 2024, a trailer appeared online and quickly went viral. The 44-second trailer showed numerous story elements from Arthur Morgan’s journey with the Van der Linde gang. The trailer ends with text that reads, “coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2025.”

The Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen trailer just isn’t real

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed a RDR2 port is happening and there’s nothing to suggest the project is in the works with the company focusing on GTA VI.

Like many “leaked” trailers, it has a big concern that questions its legitimacy: the fact it was filmed on a TV.

The trailer was first posted to Reddit before spreading on social media. The poster claimed that they worked at Rockstar and were shown the RDR2 trailer, but the project had been abandoned to not interfere with GTA 6’s marketing.

GTA 6 is already slated to come out in Fall 2025, so it’s unlikely that the company would release RDR2 on next-gen consoles a couple of seasons before it.

While the teaser spread like wildfire, fans have questioned its legitimacy. “Red Dead Redemption 2 deserves a PS5 & XSX|S port, and I do think Rockstar will eventually release one, but this trailer leak is definitely fake,” one user said.

“This edit is so good that it makes people think it’s legit,” another chimed in.

While the trailer may be fake, there’s no reason why fans shouldn’t return to the world of Red Dead, even if it means playing on older consoles. RDR2 is one of the greatest games of all time, so much so that we ranked it second overall on our top 100 games list, losing out only to Elden Ring.