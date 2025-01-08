IShowSpeed ends Red Dead Redemption 2 stream after 2 days with one claim

Streaming star IShowSpeed has ended his marathon Red Dead Redemption 2 stream after two days and made a pretty big claim in the aftermath.

IShowSpeed started gaining popularity as a streamer through his IRL streams and playing FIFA, well, EA FC. He’d regularly hop onto YouTube, react to videos, and even chat with strangers on Omegle in the early part of his career.

Since then, he’s become massive and regularly plays some of the most popular games around. When he links up with Kai Cenat, they go above and beyond for those marathons. The pair chained themselves together when playing Chained Together and dressed up as Fortnite characters for their Fortnite OG run.

Most recently, Speed has been playing Red Dead Redemption 2 by himself and took a leap out of Kai’s book for it – dressing up as a cowboy whenever he was on stream. Spoilers ahead if you’ve not played the game.

How long did it take IShowSpeed to beat Red Dead Redemption 2?

It took him close to two days of playtime to complete Rockstar Games’ iconic title. Well, 42 hours, 55 minutes, and 40 seconds, to be exact.

Speed was left emotional when it all came to a close too. “We did it, at 43 hours chat, we beat the game guys,” he said while welling up with tears and clapping as the end credits started to roll.

“That is the end. Let’s go, baby.”

Speed makes big claim about RDR2

After the credits rolled, Speed declared he had one final thing to do – visit Arthur’s grave and leave a message.

“Red Dead is one of the best games of all-time. This game is one of the best games of all-time,” he said. “W game, man. The best game of all-time man.”

Speed isn’t the first person to label RDR2 one of the best games ever, it is highly rated for a reason, after all.

Unlike Kai, he hasn’t announced what his next big marathon will be, but he’ll surely be eyeing a GTA 6 stream like his pal.