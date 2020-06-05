How to claim Red Dead Online Twitch Prime rewards (June)

Rockstar Games have added some of the most exciting Twitch Prime rewards to-date in Red Dead Redemptions 2, with online players able to pick up the Polished Copper Still Upgrade and benefits for five ranks of Moonshiner Role XP.

Despite being nearly two years old, Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 is still going strong, thanks mainly to its captivating online modes.

Like other Rockstar games, namely Grand Theft Auto, the studio has an impressive knack of making enjoyable and engaging multiplayers, that linger long after the game's single player has been completed.

Red Dead Online Twitch Prime Rewards (June)

Twitch Prime members can claim the Polished Copper Still Upgrade for your Moonshine property, The Collector's Bag and Benefits Award for Five Ranks of Moonshiner Role XP.

To get your hands on all of this, though, you're not just going to need a Twitch Prime account, but you're going to have to utilize Rockstar Social Club. Here's how.

Make sure that your Twitch Prime account is linked with your Rockstar Social Club account. To do this, sign in using the Social Club website. Once you're past that point, link your Twitch account by signing into it on the next window. Next, link it to the gaming account you use on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4. Finally, load up RDR2 Online and redeem your rewards in-game.

Once you've linked your Rockstar Social account to your game, you can also get extra discounts on Gold Bars, purchased in-game or through Amazon. Players will "get up to 15% extra value on any purchase of Gold Bars made from in-game or Amazon."

Rockstar fans will also be pleased to know that they can get exclusive rewards in Grand Theft Auto, by doing exactly the same things.

This has even seen Rockstar offer a whopping $200k per week in-game, meaning players of all Rockstar titles can benefit from Twitch Prime rewards.