Winter House fans “cringer” after Jordan cries over Malia & Kory kissing scandal

Before making her move on Kory, Jordan was stopped by Malia in Winter House Season 3. And fans are annoyed by her reaction.

Only a few episodes of Winter House Season 3 have aired and love is already in the air. Well, at least it is trying to be.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alex Propson took the first steps when he tried to romantically pursue both Jordan Emmanuel and Danielle Oliviera in the same episode.

While Danielle is currently taking him up on his offer, Jordan has interest in another co-star, Summer House’s Kory Keefer.

Article continues after ad

Even though he was seeing Samantha Kefer during the time of filming, they weren’t official yet.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, Jordan saw no issue with wanting to pursue him. That’s when another member of the house allegedly got in her way.

Why was Winter House’s Jordan crying in Season 3?

In Episode 3, Jordan claimed that she saw Malia White kissing Kory in the kitchen, which she later addressed Malia about.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Kory and I did not kiss. We did not kiss. Seriously, Kory and I never kissed. That’s a misconception. One hundred percent, I would tell you if that’s what happened,” Malia explained in the episode.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Jordan broke down in tears over the situation and viewers quickly took to Reddit to react to her meltdown.

Article continues after ad

One fan wrote, “That was cringe! She was sobbing over……Kory? I’ll never feel the same way about her. So embarrassing.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I don’t think she’s used to other females getting more attention than her. That reaction, even if alcohol fueled, was A LOT.”

Jordan hasn’t publicly addressed the episode backlash as of yet.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on Winter House and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.