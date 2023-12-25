Will there be a Big Brother Reindeer Games Season 2?

Fans have debunked whether or not there will be a Big Brother Reindeer Games Season 2 next year or not.

Despite the fact that there are several spinoffs within the Big Brother franchise, no one was expecting this one.

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a holiday-focused version of the iconic completion, with several massive changes from the original.

This time around, contestants are not allowed to vote each other off in the elimination process, and they are not required to live in the house (which is known for its 24/7 surveillance with live feeds for fans to watch and enjoy).

The premiere season aired in December 2023 and featured a handful of returning houseguests, including Taylor Hale and Britney Godwin. After several episodes of battling it out against the others, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo came out on top.

Now that the entertaining Season 1 is over, fans are trying to figure out if there is going to be a sequel. And they might have just cracked the case.

CBS

Is there a Big Brother Reindeer Games Season 2?

On December 23, Reindeer Games viewers took to Reddit to share their theory that CBS has already confirmed a second season.

One fan wrote, “They say “annual reindeer games” a lot in the show and promos, so I’m pretty sure it’s coming back next year.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “If you listened carefully, santa actually says in the opening credits, it’s an annual reindeer game… That would indicate more seasons, I would imagine.”

So, either this means that there is definitely going to be another Reindeer Games season in the future, or CBS has made a huge advertising mistake.

