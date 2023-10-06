Why was Tad Walters eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen?

The first contestant to lose out on the “The American Dream” of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 was a major disappointment to Gordon Ramsay.

The first elimination has officially taken place in Hell’s Kitchen Season 22. It wasn’t exactly a difficult decision for Gordon Ramsay to make. This go-around is a little different compared to seasons in the past because it’s labeled “The American Dream.”

People coming from difficult backgrounds with sad stories of overcoming adversity have collectively signed up to put their best foot forward in front of Gordon. Tad Walters is the first contestant to get kicked off in Season 22. Why exactly was he given the boot?

Here’s why Gordon Ramsay eliminated Tad Walters

Tad Walters on Hell’s Kitchen.

It’s not uncommon for a person to crack under pressure if they’re feeling a bit stressed out by their circumstances. That seems to be what happened with Tad.

He wasn’t the only one who made mistakes throughout the course of Season 22 Episode 2, but his mistakes were enough to disappoint Gordon beyond the point of redemption.

Tad’s issues at the meat station were way too serious to ignore. We’re talking about raw chicken and undercooked steaks, which are two things Gordon will never sweep under the rug.

When it came time for the Blue Team to nominate two people to be eliminated, Tad and Brad were the individuals placed on the chopping block.

Tad Walters’ Hell’s Kitchen headshot.

As far as the Red Team goes, two other contestants were nominated to get kicked off by their own group. Tad had a 25% chance of survival, but the odds were never in his favor. Gordon felt like Tad didn’t show him anything he needed to be shown in terms of proving himself as a devoted chef.

Gordon encouraged the other three contestants to try a little harder and step it up in the future. The last thing Jordan said about Tad, though?

“Tad not only believed quidditch is a real sport, but also that he’s a real chef. Neither is true.”