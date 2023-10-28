Why Tyler Posey felt “robbed” after The Masked Singer elimination

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has revealed how he initially felt “robbed” after being voted off on The Masked Singer.

Fox’s The Masked Singer has unmasked plenty of celebrities over the course of ten seasons. Past examples include Dick Van Dyke, Nick Lachey, and T-Pain.

The singing competition’s tenth season has officially begun, featuring themed nights such as songs by Elton John and hits from the 2000s. Since its premiere, The Masked Singer Season 10 has voted off several familiar faces, including Billie Jean King and Tom Sandoval.

On October 25, Posey, disguised as the Hawk, was sent home on Harry Potter night. However, the actor initially felt “tension” following his elimination.

Tyler Posey unmasked as Hawk on The Masked Singer

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Posey discussed how he was feeling after being eliminated on The Masked Singer. “I felt a little robbed at first. So, there was a little bit of tension on my side just because I was very competitive,” he said.

Posey performed The Police’s “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” before losing to Tiki in a faceoff set to Lady Gaga’s “Monster.” None of the panelists guessed Posey was under the mask. Instead, they thought he was Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Cole Sprouse, Chad Michael Murray, or Ryan Phillippe.

The judges’ guess of Billie Joe Armstrong flattered Posey, and he was able to push his competitiveness aside. “I was like, ‘What am I doing? This is a fun TV show. There’s no point in being competitive and silly,” he remarked.

“And so I thought I could be okay with not having this classically trained voice. I don’t know. I thought I had it, so I did feel like there was something going on that I wasn’t aware of,” Posey continued.

“Whether it was politics and I was being robbed, or they were putting their attention on a certain element of the performance rather than the whole thing. I really don’t know.”

