Why Gordon Ramsay couldn’t save Love Bites in Kitchen Nightmares closure

Gordon Ramsay usually gets blamed when restaurants shut down after being featured on Kitchen Nightmares. This time it wasn’t actually his fault, though.

Although it isn’t uncommon for a restaurant to shut down after being featured on Kitchen Nightmares, this type of thing usually doesn’t happen within such a small timeframe.

Love Bites Café is officially closed after Gordon Ramsay paid the establishment a visit and tried to offer his professional help and guidance.

What exactly happened at Love Bites café to cause this restaurant to close its doors in New York City?

Here’s why Gordon Ramsay couldn’t save Love Bites Café

When Gordon was tasting the food on the menu at Love Bites Café, he was less than impressed. In one instance, he described the food as being “terrible” and “bland.”

He came across three-day old buns on the floor in the back, which also disappointed him. Although the restaurant owners seemed receptive to Gordon’s input, news of their decision to permanently close their doors before the episode even aired on Fox network spread like wildfire.

In a Facebook post, the owners explained their decision by writing, “This has been a hard post to think about, type, and even post. Let us start off like we always do by saying you guys are the best and we love you!”

“Our customers are friends and some have become like family. We wouldn’t trade these last 6 years of serving you for anything! But the time has come and we are on to our next adventure. But know we are leaving you in very good hands!”

“We will miss you all. And even though Chris and I will no longer be apart of the business at 69 Partition Street, our recipes and imprint will live through the new cafe! We will be transitioning ownership in the near future. Thank you all for an amazing 6 years!”

There’s a chance the restaurant would’ve had an opportunity to thrive, had they kept their doors open until after the episode aired on television.

The press and promotion of Kitchen Nightmares truly could’ve worked wonders in bringing more clientele through their doors. Instead, these owners threw in the towel before seeing the potential of what could’ve been. That being said, there’s nothing Gordon could’ve done differently to save Love Bites.

