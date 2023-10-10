Why Gordon Ramsay called In the Drink’s owner “deluded” on Kitchen Nightmares 

KITCHEN NIGHTMARES: Gordon Ramsay with the owners and crew from In The Drink in the “In The Drink” episode of KITCHEN NIGHTMARES airing Monday, Oct. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). ©2023 FOX Media LLC. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX.

Gordon Ramsay lost his cool on the owner of In the Drink on this episode of Kitchen Nightmares – and his reasoning was extremely valid.

When Gordon Ramsay loses his cool on restaurant owners on Kitchen Nightmares, it usually revolves around a lack of hygiene and cleanliness.

He comes across disgusting discoveries that are way too off-putting for him to ignore. This time around, though, Gordon went off on a restaurant owner for a completely different reason.

Article continues after ad

Jorge is the man in charge of In the Drink, a restaurant attached to an upscale golf course. His treatment of his employees and absentee behavior was enough to make Gordon snap during Episode 3 of Season 8. Here’s what happened.

Article continues after ad

Gordon Ramsay called In the Drinks’ owner “deluded”

The reason Gordon got so worked up with Jorge on Kitchen Nightmares is because Gordon noticed how overworked the employees were. He confronted Jorge behind the scenes to discuss one employee’s schedule in particular.

Article continues after ad

He said, “You’ve been pushing [your employee] for two weeks solid with no day off. Do you understand what that guy is going through?”

Jorge tried to brush Gordon off in a very dismissive manner, but Gordon went on to say, “You can’t just beat them seven nights a week like you don’t care!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Jorge tried to argue with Gordon about how difficult it is to run a restaurant. To that, Gordon responded by saying, “I’m trying to help you, but you’re f***ing deluded!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The definition of “deluded” is believing something that simply isn’t true. Jorge was convinced that he was doing right by his employees, while Gordon saw right through all of that shenanigans.

DirecTV

This confrontational moment sheds great light on Gordon for the fact that he actually cares about the well-being of the kitchen staff.

He doesn’t believe anyone should be overworked, regardless of how upscale or ritzy a restaurant really is. The heated debate was overheard by some of the employees at the time who were in agreement with Gordon.

Article continues after ad

Since In the Drink is still up and running today, here’s to hoping the owner has changed his ways.