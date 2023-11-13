Why did Megan Barton-Hanson suddenly leave Love Island Games villa?

Megan Barton-Hanson just left Love Island Games Season 1 for her health and fans are already missing her.

Everything was going strong in Love Island Games, especially when it came to islander Megan Barton-Hanson. Originally from Season 4 of UK, she returned for another chance at romance and, of course, the $100,000 cash prize.

After reuniting with her former flame, Eyal Booker, from her original season and getting cozy with USA’s Kyra Green, her second chance in the competition was going great.

Which made her sudden departure from the show that much more surprising.

Did Megan Barton-Hanson leave Love Island Games?

It was announced during Episode 11 that Megan had left the competition. Announcer Iain Sterling merely explained there was a medical reason behind her exit and did not elaborate further.

“I’m okay. It’s mean definitely upsetting… just obviously on different pages and I haven’t been really able to get on the same page because she’s been sick and out of here,” said her coupled-up partner Kyra in the episode.

Viewers have already taken to Reddit to share their reaction to Megan leaving, with most saying that she was the glue that held the season together.

One fan wrote, “Damn is it just me or is megan leaving making a huge difference to the vibe of the show already

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I feel like Megan’s absence is felt, but tbh Toby wasn’t bringing much IMO.”

Since the episode aired, Megan has not addressed her exit or provided any updates on her health on social media. Maybe this is only temporary, and she will return later on in the season.

To stay updated on Love Island Games and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.