Why did Marina leave The Golden Bachelor?

The Golden Bachelor fans have been wondering what happened to contestant Marina Perera. Here’s why she didn’t appear in the second episode.

The Golden Bachelor has aired its first season following 72-year-old Gerry Turner on his journey to find love again. Gerry is a retired restaurateur from Hudson, Indiana, who was married for 43 years before his wife’s death in 2012.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the series focuses on singles over the age of 60 years old, with contestants such as the mom of a former Bachelor.

After viewers began to meet the featured women, some noticed the absence of Marina in the second episode. Here’s why the 60-year-old Los Angeles educator had to leave The Golden Bachelor early.

What happened to Marina on The Golden Bachelor?

Gerry and Marina initially bonded during their one-on-time in the premiere episode. However, she mysteriously disappeared and was nowhere to be found at the rose ceremony.

On Instagram, the show informed fans about what caused Marina to leave early. The video included a FaceTime call between Marina and Gerry regarding her premature exit.

“I’m a single mom, and I had to choose my family and support my family’s needs at this time. And I am sorry that I had to leave,” she told him. “But, at the same time, I had to get my priorities straight, so here I am, and there you are.”

Gerry fully understood Marina’s reasoning for leaving and gave her his prayers and support. “When you do the right thing, and you make the right decision, good things still come to you,” he said.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursday nights at 8 PM ET on ABC. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the day following their premiere.

