Who won Perfect Match Season 2? Winning couple revealed

This couple managed to take home the second-season win in Perfect Match, but viewers do not think they were the right choice.

While the on-screen (and the off-screen) drama is entertaining, fans mainly care about who is going to be the winner.

Not only do they receive bragging rights, but they are rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to anywhere of their choosing.

With a huge and dynamic cast, there was no clear front-runner and truly anyone’s win to take. That being said, which couple took it home for the second season?

Christine Obanor and Nigel Euro were named the winners of Perfect Match Season 2. The decision was made in the finale episode after the rest of the contestants gave their votes on which couple should win.

For their all-expenses-paid trip, Christine and Nigel decided to enjoy four weeks together in Thailand. But before you get too attached to them, Christine and Nigel split after their free vacation.

It’s also important to point out that in the eyes of most viewers, they should not have been the winning couple.

For started, they both entered the competition late in the game, specifically in the second batch of episodes while most arrived in the first. In the eyes of some viewers, it wasn’t fair that a bombshell couple won over the OGs.

Not only that, but they didn’t even choose to pair up until the finale, making their relationship seem questionable. Specifically, Christine chose Nigel over Kaz Bishop right before they were chosen as the winners.

Also, Perfect Match assumes that these cast members have never met each other, thus allowing for organic meetings and romantic moments. But Christine and Nigel already knew each other and spent time together right before entering the competition.

Needless to say, their win has become quite controversial. As of now, the series has not been renewed for a third season.