Who is the host of Amazing Race Season 36? Meet Phil Keoghan

Amazing Race Season 36 was announced to be hosted once more by Phil Keoghan. Here’s everything you need to know about this amazing host.

The CBS survival race was announced to come back with Season 36 in March 2024. The reality competition will follow 13 teams of two as they embark on a global journey to race for a $1 million prize.

Throughout the race, teams encounter a range of challenges designed to assess their physical and mental strength along with their teamwork.

Phil became part of the Emmy-winning series during its first season and since then stayed a consistent presence at the beginning of each season and at the Pit Stops. His job on The Amazing Race was to be a guide to the contestants as well as to the viewers.

Who is Phil Keoghan?

The New Zealand-born presenter started his career working with local TV before moving to the United States where he interviewed to join the CBS reality show in 2001.

Being on The Amazing Race took Phil’s career to another level and got him nominated for the Emmy Awards as the best host of the year.

However, Phil always had an eagerness for wanderlust which started when he had a near-death experience at 19.

Afterward, he chose to spend extensive time working in front of cameras, traveling over 100 countries, and having adventures as an actor, author, host, producer, and cameraman.

Apart from The Amazing Race, Phil also hosted National Geographic Explorer, Tough as Nails, Secret Celebrity Renovation, No Opportunity Wasted, and Adventure Crazy. He also worked on producing and co-creating many shows including the 2002 The Human Edge.

Phil’s thrilling adventures served as inspiration for his bestselling book ‘No Opportunity Wasted’, which eventually inspired an acclaimed TV series of the same name and was produced in the US, Canada, and New Zealand.