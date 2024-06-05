Who is Below Deck Med’s Elena Dubaich? Meet the Season 9 second stew

Second stew Elena Dubaich returns to Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 for another charter season with Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew on the Mustique.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 is airing on Bravo, and Elena Dubaich is back on the show as a second stew after briefly appearing on Season 7.

She stepped in while fellow stew Kyle Viljoen was away due to an ankle injury, and worked alongside Chief Stew Natasha Webb and second stew Natalya Scudder.

During Season 9, Elena reports to Chief Stew Aesha Scott on the interior team with third stew Bri Muller.

The second stew already has her hands full, as she dealt with difficult charter guests who asked for late-night snacks after the chef went to sleep in Episode 1.

On the show, Elena revealed that she’s from Škofja Loka, Slovenia, which means she was raised to be tough and able to handle anything, unlike her co-worker, Bri.

According to her Bravo bio, she has eight years of experience in yachting, and her favorite places to travel are Cuba, Greenland, Patagonia, and the Amazon River.

The Below Deck Med star admitted that it’s hard to adjust to “regular life” after working a charter season, and said it can be an “addictive lifestyle.”

In addition to working as a stew on yachts, Elena is a massage therapist, personal trainer, and yoga instructor. She enjoys teaching guided meditations, called Yoga Nidra.

The stew also participates in weightlifting, which helps her gain back the muscle she loses during the charter season.

Elena’s wildest story about a charter guest was when she took her first helicopter ride with a yacht owner above the British Virgin Islands, and it was a moment where she felt “incredibly blessed.”

As the charter season continues on Below Deck Med Season 9, she will hopefully create many more memories with the crew and guests on the Mustique.