Who is Adam Weitsman the billionaire on Selling Sunset?

Adam Weitsman is one of Bre Tiesi’s billionaire clients on Selling Sunset. What does he do for a living and how did he get so rich?

Anyone who’s seen an episode of Selling Sunset knows that the real estate agents on the show are constantly dealing with extremely wealthy individuals.

They wouldn’t be able to frolic around Southern California touring mansions and estates if the clientele they worked with wasn’t already super successful.

Adam Weitsman is someone who’s appeared on Selling Sunset with an interest in purchasing property. He happens to be one of Bre Tiesi‘s billionaire clients. Here’s what you should know about him.

Details about Adam Weitsman

Bre hasn’t kept quiet about the fact that her client list is full of some highly prolific people. In fact, it’s one of her favorite topics to brag about whenever she is chatting about real estate.

Adam is a billionaire on her client list who was shopping around for new property. He had his eyes on a home listed for $25 million.

The Los Angeles estate had nine bathrooms, six bedrooms, and covered more than 10,300 square feet of land. If you’re curious to know how he became a billionaire, it’s all thanks to his entrepreneurial spirit.

According to The Tab, he is the CEO and owner of a company called Upstate Shredding. The business is all about recycling and processing scrap metals.

Back in 2021, Adam was the man behind another company that was the talk of the town. He launched Viridium LLC, which focused on crypto mining.

Adam is married to a woman named Kim and they’ve been legally tied since 2006. They have two kids together and have no problem posting sweet family pictures on social media for the world to see.

Interestingly enough, Adam served eight months in prison and paid a $1 million fine back in 2004 after getting arrested for something called chequekiting. In other words… fraud. He’s seemingly turned his life around for the better at this juncture.

