Which celebrities appeared in episode 5 of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22
Celebs are always appearing in episodes of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox. These are the famous famous who showed up for the most recent episode.
One of the greatest highlights to come from Hell’s Kitchen is that every episode features a couple of amazing celebrities.
While it’s true that Gordon Ramsay is famous enough to carry every episode on his back with all of his star power, it’s still interesting to see which famous faces he invites onto the scene.
Sometimes viewers catch glimpses of athletes, musicians, actors, or social media influencers. This time around, the two celebs to make appearances were actor Dolph Lundgren and singer Paula Abdul.
Dolph Lundgren appeared in Episode 5 of Hell’s Kitchen
Dolph is a Swedish actor and filmmaker you may recognize from movies like Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago, The Expendables, and Universal Soldier.
Action films are his strong suit and he’s successfully shared the silver screen with the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Jason, Statham, and Terry Crews over the years.
Dolph waited on his meal from the Blue Team for dinner service in Hell’s Kitchen. By the time the Blue Team served him his food, he looked just about ready to chow down on his food. He was visibly happy to see his perfectly cooked steak when it arrived.
Paula Abdul also starred in Episode 5
Viewers also recognized Paula Abdul from American Idol. She was part of the starting lineup of judges on the panel along side, Randy Jackson and Simon Cowell.
Since Paula is a singer herself who made waves in the music industry in the 80s and 90s, her position as a judge in a talent-seeking competition made all the sense in the world.
During Episode 5 of Hell’s Kitchen, she patiently waited for her meal from the Red Team during dinner service. The Red Team’s final product didn’t impress Gordon, and they lost the challenge.