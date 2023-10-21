Where was Winter House Season 3 filmed?

Here are all of the details on the luxurious mansion that was used for the filming location of Winter House Season 3.

Bravo fans cannot wait for Season 3 of Winter House to arrive because it brings some of their favorite reality TV shows and their stars together.

From Below Deck icons to Summer House alums the show is going to be the first time that we see them all interact with each other as one dynamic cast.

Instead of filming on incredible yachts and their own homes, the cast will be spending time together on an ultimate winter vacation.

They will all be staying at the same mansion together and undoubtedly go through some on-screen drama and romance. And for those who were wondering, they aren’t filming at a staged set; it’s a real house.

Where was Season 3 of Winter House filmed?

Season 3 of Winter House was filmed in a ginormous mansion located in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The luxury home features five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, which means that everyone in the cast will be forced to share a room together. What could go wrong?

According to Zillow, if the property was put up for sale it would be listed for nearly $5,000,000.

The mansion is not listed on any rental property sites like Airbnb, so the chances of Bravo fans being able to rent out this vacation spot for themselves are fairly slim.

But, if the season goes well and becomes a major hit, maybe the seller will change his mind.

Season 3 is set to premiere on October 24 on Bravo. As of now, the series has not been renewed.

To stay updated on Winter House and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.