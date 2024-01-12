Where was The Traitors UK Series 2 filmed? 

The BBC reality game show ‘The Traitors UK’ is finally back with Series 2. Here are all the details you’ll want to know about where the season was filmed.

Apart from the thrilling game of betrayal, another reason that viewers love watching The Traitors is the magnificent backdrop it’s filmed on. The show is known for being a psychological thriller, yet many fans watch it to enjoy the aesthetics of the Scottish Highlands.

The Traitors UK Series 1 was filmed at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands called Ardross Castle. After the remarkable success of the first season, which managed to earn 34 million viewers during its airing, the show was renewed for another year.

Series 2 of The Traitors was also filmed at Ardross Castle, and the structure adds a layer of mystique to the murder mystery game show. One of the contestants in the very first episode of the series, upon seeing the location, exclaimed that it “felt like an Agatha Christie novel”.

The Traitors UK Ardross Castle was owned by Duke of Sutherland

The Ardoss Castle being in the north of Inverness became a symbol of The Traitors after the success of the franchise in 2022. The US and Australian adaptations of the reality show were also filmed there.

Considering the show’s popularity, people were curious to know more about the filming location. Viewers were intrigued to find that The Traitors castle belonged to the Duke of Sutherland, who bought it in the 1700s. The castle stretches across almost 100 acres of grassy fields on the banks of the River Alness.

Currently, the castle is owned by the McTargett family, who renovated the majority of the building and restored the gardens. The castle is open to be rented as a filming location or for wedding banquets etc.

The Traitors UK airs on BBC One at 21:00 GMT every Wednesday after January 3. The first three episodes are available to watch on iPlayer as well.