Where was Love Island: All Stars filmed?

The new season of Love Island: All Stars is being filmed and is set to air in January 2024. Here are all the details about where the show was filmed.

Love Island franchise executives are set out to treat the franchise fans this year. After the release of two incredible international spin-offs such as Love Island Australia and Love Island Games, we have a green light on the UK islander’s special Love Island: All-Stars.

The ITV hit reality series is set to have its comeback in January 2024 with Love Island: All Stars. This new franchise spin-off will be replacing the winter edition of the franchise and a regular summer edition will continue for several months after All Stars ends.

This season will be exclusively for ex-islanders from the UK series who are taking a second chance at finding love. More good news for franchise fans is that Maya Jama will also be returning to host this season of Love Island: All-Stars.

Among the returning cast would be Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko, Liberty Poole, Siânnise Fudge, Jack Fincham, Megan Barton-Hanson, and Kem Cetinay.

Location of Love Island: All-Stars has been revealed

ITV Love Island’s Molly and Callum

On September 5, Deadline officially reported that a Love Island: All-Stars series was in the works by ITV. Further down the timeline, on December 9, ITV Twitter account revealed the first teaser for the series and revealed that the release date for Season 1 would be January 2024.

The show is being filmed in a glamorous villa somewhere in South Africa. Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller, commented on the location of filming.

He said, “Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

