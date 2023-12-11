Where to watch The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11: US, UK & more

The Great Christmas Light FIght is hosted by Carter and Taniya Nayak.

The Great Christmas Light Fight miniseries is back to lift our Christmas spirits with Season 11. Here are all the details about where to stream the reality show.

The Great Christmas Light Fight is an American reality program that has been airing on ABC every year since 2013. The show comes back like a seasonal treat every holiday season, and currently Season 11 is on air.

The show features four families that compete in a Christmas light decoration competition for a prize of $50,000 and a holiday-themed trophy. The contestants are judged based on their overall creative design, use of lights, and most importantly, their Christmas spirit.

The show host, Carter Oosterhouse, gave an interview with Collider, wherein he expressed that the festive spirit is what keeps the show going.

He said, “The beauty of this show is that these people put their heart and soul into these lights. And they do it for their communities and their passion behind it.”

Where is The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 available to stream?

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs every Monday for the first three weeks of December. The series gets back-to-back two-hour-long episodes as part of the ABC network’s seasonal programming lineup.

You can stream The Great Christmas Light Fight on Hulu, Disney Plus, fuboTV, or DIRECTV for free.

The Christmas show is also available for purchase on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video.

The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 premiered on November 26th at 10 PM ET on ABC. Moreover, in November 2023, it was announced that the series was renewed for Season 12.

How to stream The Great Christmas Light Fight Season 11 anywhere across the globe?

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

