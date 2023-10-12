Where to stream Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 “The American Dream”

Hell’s Kitchen: The American Dream is already in full force. Here’s where you can watch the show on live television, and where you can stream it.

Now that Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen is finally here, diehard fans of the show get to watch Gordon Ramsay in his element.

Brutally criticizing chefs who aren’t on his level is possibly one of his favorite things to do. Most reality shows are lucky to get a second or third season after premiering.

Hell’s Kitchen has reached its 22nd season, which says a lot about how intriguing and successful the premise really is. Where exactly can you stream Season 22 right now?

Here’s how you can watch Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen

New episodes of Hell’s Kitchen air on the FOX network every Thursday night. Episodes are then available for streaming the following day on HULU.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to live TV will have just as much access with a HULU subscription – even though it means waiting an additional 24 hours to watch each new episode.

Signing up for a HULU plan with ads will cost you $7.99 a month. A HULU subscription without ads jumps up to $14.99 a month.

What is Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen about?

If you’re debating whether or not this season of Hell’s Kitchen is actually worth watching, you’ll have to decide for yourself. It’s interesting to note that Gordon titled this season of the show “The American Dream.”

He invited tons of contestants who come from different walks of life to be part of the madness. On top of winning a coveted head chef position at one of his many restaurants around the globe, the winner also takes home a cash price of $250,000.

A quarter of a million dollars is life-changing money, to say the least. The contestants are split into two groups: Red and Blue teams. It’s up to them to impress Gordon enough to avoid elimination before the final round.