When is the Temptation Island reunion for season 5?

Temptation Island traditionally ends each season with a reunion special where the contestants are able to dissect all the drama that unfolded inside the villas.

Season 5 of Temptation Island is nearly over, which means the reunion special is just on its way. After the couples leave the island, fans of the hit reality series are dying to know where each contestant ends up.

Even though there are still two episodes left before the season 5 reunion, there is already so much to unhash from the endless drama that has unfolded in the past several episodes.

Article continues after ad

Where does each couple stand? Who is still together? Who ends up single? All the burning questions fans have for season 5 will be answered in the reunion special.

When will the reunion special air for season 5 of Temptation Island?

The reunion specials of Temptation Island are arguably the juiciest episodes of each season. When the couples leave the island and reality sets in, it’s very common that dynamics change, hearts get broken, and deep regrets for giving into temptation set in.

According to ScreenRant, the reunion episode for season 5 is set to air on August 30th, 9 P.M. EST.

Article continues after ad

Some of the most anticipated questions viewers want answered in the reunion include whether or not Hall and Makayla stay together once the honeymoon phase fizzles out, as well as wanting to know if Roberto chooses Vanessa or Desiree in the end.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Already, dedicated viewers are revealing what they are most looking forward to witnessing in the final episode.

“I can’t wait for the reunion when Makayla has already left Hall,” one fan wrote on the official Temptation Island Reddit thread. “I think he is coming off like the biggest jerk.”

Article continues after ad

Yet another fan, alternatively, believes the couple can & will make it last. “Hall and Makayla are still together at the reunion,” they predict.

Find out whose predictions are accurate by tuning into all-new episodes of Temptation Island on the USA Network.