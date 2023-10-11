What is the dress code at Hell’s Kitchen?

Before showing up for dinner at one of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants, here’s what you should know about the dress code.

When Gordon Ramsay launches a new restaurant somewhere around the globe, he does his best to make sure it’s highly revered and respected. The Hell’s Kitchen franchise is something he takes seriously. After all, he’s got an entire reality TV show based around it!

Up-and-coming chefs sign up to fight for the chance to serve as the head chef inside one of Gordon’s restaurant locations. They go through brutal criticism and difficult challenges to come out on top. Being part of the Hell’s Kitchen brand is no joke, and it’s certainly not something to be taken lightly.

What exactly does this mean for regular people who simply want to dine in at one of the Hell’s Kitchen restaurants for dinner? You probably wouldn’t want to show up wearing a pair of basketball shorts or sweatpants. Here’s what the Hell’s Kitchen dress code is really like.

Details about the dress code at Hell’s Kitchen

According to Vegas Food & Fun, the dress code at Hell’s Kitchen restaurants is business casual. Since Hell’s Kitchen is considered an upscale restaurant and bar to eat a meal, it wouldn’t make sense to walk in wearing clothing that’s overly casual.

Along with skipping out on basketball shorts and sweatpants, you’ll also want to leave your flip-flops, sports team jerseys, tattered jeans, and basic hoodies at home.

Keep in mind that this is the type of restaurant that requires a reservation ahead of time. There are plenty of food places you can drop into without calling ahead, but Hell’s Kitchen isn’t one of those.

When it comes to dressing in business casual attire, there are plenty of pieces to wear for anyone who doesn’t want to show up underdressed.

For men, button-down shirts, blazers, slacks, and dress shoes are perfectly appropriate. For women, skirts, dresses, stylish pants, and blouses will all suffice. As far as women’s shoes go, heels, wedges, and flats are all acceptable.