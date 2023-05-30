Scarlett Bentley left Below Deck Sailing Yacht after her Season 3 debut, without warning. Here is what she’s up to now.

Even though she was only on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for a season, Scarlett Bentley instantly rose to fame. She currently has 90,000 followers on Instagram and over half a million likes on TikTok.

She joined the show as a Junior Stewardess near the end of Season 3. However, the crew member did not come back for Season 4.

When Bentley left the series, she didn’t publicly share the reason behind her departure. But, in Season 3, she was caught in a very interesting love triangle that could have made her think twice about staying.

Specifically, she was pursuing a relationship with First Mate Gary King. And Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher, who was also showing feelings for Gary, tried to get in their way. Needless to say, Scarlett’s romance with Gary was very short-lived.

In fact, Daisy is still currently pursuing Gary in a love-triangle relationship of her own in Season 4. This time, Engineer Colin Macrae is involved.

What is Scarlett doing now? Is she still working in yachting? Here is what her social media reveals.

What happened to Scarlett from Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Scarlett is now a fitness influencer. She constantly shares photos of herself working out and collaborating with fitness brands, including Kaged.

The former reality TV star also co-founded the marketing agency SoCal SoCial back in 2022. She co-owns the brand with her close friend and fellow influencer Katie Loughridge.

Scarlett has not announced whether or not she is planning to return to the series. Yet, she still has @bravotv tagged in her Instagram bio.

