What happened to Max’s Bar & Grill after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

Max‘s Bar & Grill is a restaurant that was featured on a new episode of Kitchen Nightmares. Is it still open today?

If you’re curious to know whether or not Max’s Bar & Grill is still open after its Kitchen Nightmares episode, you’re not alone.

The restaurant (which is located in Long branch, New Jersey) welcomed a visit from Gordon Ramsay in June 2023.

Here’s an update on how Max’s Bar & Grill is doing after getting some guidance and advice from Gordon himself.

Article continues after ad

Max’s Bar & Grill is still open

Max’s Bar & Grill is still open today! The beachside restaurant is worth visiting if you’re interested in trying out their food. Some of their menu items include chicken wings, Caesar salads, and decadent hotdogs.

Article continues after ad

You can also order crispy chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, truffle fries, and sweet treats.

Max’s Bar & Grill has been around for decades, which means it’s somewhat of a historical landmark at this point.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Originally, it was known as Max’s Famous Hotdogs when it first opened its doors in 1928. Max Altman is the man who launched the business before he was bought out by his business partner.

Article continues after ad

Milford Maybaum decided to take over in 1950. The Maybaum family held on to the business until now. Along the way, they’ve guided it through the transition of a total rebrand.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested in dining in at Max’s Bar & Grill, keep in mind that the restaurant only operates from Thursday to Sunday.

Max’s Bar & Grill is active on Facebook where they keep their clientele in the know about everything going on at their establishment.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, they’ve been posting about Gordon’s visit with the Kitchen Nightmares film crew. They also post motivational quotes, event announcements, and more.

Some of the events you can experience at Max’s Bar & Grill include karaoke night, cheerleader fundraisers, and 80s music throwback parties.